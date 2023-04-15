Something Yummy is Coming to Meow Wolf in Grapevine

When Meow Wolf opens its newest location at Grapevine Mills this summer, visitors will be immersed in great food and drink as well as spectacular art.

Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based art collective turned national psychedelic sensation, recently announced its list of local food and beverage vendors. Representative of Meow Wolf’s commitment to collaborating with local communities, all vendors are from Texas, with most of them hailing from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The arts and entertainment company chose these vendors for their creativity, their impact on the community and to complement Meow Wolf’s unique art experience.

“Our café is an extension of the immersive art world that is Meow Wolf Grapevine,” said Mandy Cooper, Director of Operations for Meow Wolf Grapevine. “As a certified B-Corporation, our goal is to provide economic opportunity that supports local, women, and minority-owned small businesses. We have partnered with more than 15 local food and beverage artists to bring their flavors to Meow Wolf Grapevine. If you taste something you like, you can visit and support these businesses right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Meow Wolf’s cafe and retail store will sell these grab-and-go products just inside the entrance to Meow Wolf’s fourth installation site in the nation.

“Meow Wolf and Hive Bakery are a match made in heaven as we share a fantastical dream of bringing immersive art to the public through sight, smell, touch, taste, and sound,” said Haley Popp, owner of Hive Bakery. “We hope to tantalize your taste buds as your mind runs wild during this one-of-a-kind, unforgettable experience.”

Hive Bakery HIve Bakery creates one-of-a-kind pastries.

Visitors will see creative echoes of Meow Wolf’s artists, including 30 North Texas artists, in these products. Peaberry Coffee currently features Meow Wolf artist and Dallas local Will Heron on its Kiestwood Iced Coffee cans. Meow Wolf plans to employ over 150 workers at its Grapevine site, including positions currently open at its cafe and retail store.

What to Eat and Drink at Meow Wolf Grapevine

All Y'alls Food

All Y'alls Foods is a mission-driven plant-based protein company putting a new twist on Texas protein traditions and delighting and nourishing consumers, taking care of the animals and using 1/13th of the resources to craft their jerkies and bits.

Blended Family Foods

Family and food are at the heart of everything that the blended family behind the salsa and sauce company does. They strive to bring fresh flavors to their customers and help them eat well.

Buzzed Bull Creamery

Rooted in innovation, Buzzed Bull Creamery is a locally-owned franchise pushing the creative envelope by harnessing the power of liquid nitrogen to serve up premium ice cream products.

Mac and Cream Mac and Cream is a modern French macaron bakery.

Celestial Beerworks

This family-owned, Dallas craft brewery is a celebration of art, science, and space. The team focuses on quality, collaboration, and community involvement while bringing Texas the freshest, most delicious liquid possible.

Celzo Co

They specialize in making agua fresca, a refreshing, lightly carbonated vitamin-infused refreshment with an exotic flavor experience that captures the perfect combination of health and smart hydration. Authenticity, joy, and community are what best describe Celzo. Locally made, Celzo Co. was created by a Latina woman who didn't want to sacrifice flavor for health.

Del Campo Empanadas

Argentina-born and DFW-loved Leo Gigante and Andrea Cacho share the traditional flavors of their birthplace. From their handmade, in-house baked empanadas to their delicate artisanal pastries, they aspire to deliver a unique experience that represents their Argentinian roots and culture.

GNS Foods

Processing nuts for over thirty years, Great Nut Supply Co. is a family-run and woman-owned nut business located in Arlington. GNS Foods will satisfy your sweet, savory, and crunchy cravings.

Hive Bakery

This woman-owned and operated business creates one-of-a-kind pastries, with an authentic voice. Located in the DFW area, Hive Bakery offers up artistry with an attitude in every bite.

HTeaO Grapevine

They are a locally owned franchise focused on community, exceptional customer service, and offering the best Texas Tea money can buy.

Judy Pie

A tribute to the owner’s mother, JudyPie is a nostalgic sweet slice of life. They offer both sweet and savory pies just like Grandma used to make. Committed to the community, JudyPies donates fresh pies and supplies every month to the My Health My Resources community center in Fort Worth.

JuiceLand

JuiceLand is a locally-owned Juice and Smoothie brand that encourages the community to embrace health, wellness, and a vibrant, plant-based diet. With a mission to positively impact humankind and the sustainability of the planet, they are rapidly growing across Texas, with locations in Austin, Houston, and Dallas.

Mac and Cream

This modern French macaron bakery prides itself on bringing together a diverse and inclusive community through its delicious and beautifully designed macarons. The bakery is inspired by both traditional French and Asian cultures, where they strive to create a unique and unforgettable experience for each of their customers.

MELT Ice Cream MELT Ice Cream is made with high quality dairy, all-natural ingredients, fresh fruits, cookies, and jams.

Melt Ice Cream

MELT is a woman-led ice cream company specializing in handmade products, including tasty riffs on your favorite classic ice creams. Their ice creams are made with a high percentage of butterfat to give them a depth of creaminess made with the highest quality dairy and all-natural ingredients. All products rely on fresh fruits, cookies, and jams, elevating the classic scoop of ice cream.

Nikki's Popcorn Company

Nikki's Popcorn Company has been popping one-of-a-kind, deliciously interesting popcorn flavors for over eight years. As a 100% women-owned small business, based in Dallas, the purchases immediately impact the local community.

Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters

Located in Dallas’ Expo Park neighborhood, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters strives to create a positive impact in their community by sourcing high-quality, sustainable coffee and supporting local initiatives. They also prioritize education by offering cuppings, classes, and resources to help people learn more about the world of coffee.

Peaberry Coffee

Oak Cliff’s premiere craft coffee shop supplies DFW with the first and only canned iced coffee. There’s a flavor of Kiestwood Iced Coffee for every taste!

Peaberry Coffee Peaberry Coffee serves DFW's first and only canned iced coffee.

Purpose Tea

Empowering goodness in health and the world is the driving force behind this woman-owned, Dallas-based beverage brand that features a delicious and healthy brewed tea made from the purple tea leaf. Each purchase helps lift female tea workers from poverty.

Learn more: Meow Wolf