Social Distance and Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Virtual Happy Hour, Margarita Tutorial

This year, Visit Dallas is holding a virtual Cinco de Mayo Happy Hour to highlight the Margarita Mile while allowing residents to enjoy festivities without leaving home.

One of the hosts, Chef Julian Rodarte from Beto & Son Restaurant at Trinity Groves gave NBC 5’s Larry Collins a full demonstration on how to make the perfect “skinny” margarita at home to allow a social distanced celebration.

If you aren’t a wiz in the kitchen, several Dallas restaurants are offering curbside margaritas including Beto & Son who has served margarita kits since the “Safer at Home” order started.

While many restaurants opened Friday under phase one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening of Texas, Visit Dallas will have this live YouTube Cinco de Mayo celebration for those who would rather celebrate at home.

The live event is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. hosted by Chef Julian Rodarte and Chef Dean Fearing.