Dallas

Social Distance and Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Virtual Happy Hour, Margarita Tutorial

By Larry Collins

This year, Visit Dallas is holding a virtual Cinco de Mayo Happy Hour to highlight the Margarita Mile while allowing residents to enjoy festivities without leaving home.

One of the hosts, Chef Julian Rodarte from Beto & Son Restaurant at Trinity Groves gave NBC 5’s Larry Collins a full demonstration on how to make the perfect “skinny” margarita at home to allow a social distanced celebration.

If you aren’t a wiz in the kitchen, several Dallas restaurants are offering curbside margaritas including Beto & Son who has served margarita kits since the “Safer at Home” order started.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing 21 hours ago

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

While many restaurants opened Friday under phase one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening of Texas, Visit Dallas will have this live YouTube Cinco de Mayo celebration for those who would rather celebrate at home.

The live event is from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. hosted by Chef Julian Rodarte and Chef Dean Fearing.

This article tagged under:

DallascoronavirusCinco de Mayovisit dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us