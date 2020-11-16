Show Must Go on: Texas Ballet Theater Moves ‘The Nutcracker' Online

The Texas Ballet Theater is making sure a Christmas tradition stays alive in 2020.

The nonprofit theater company announced its annual performance of "The Nutcracker" will be shown online so families can watch from home.

In August, the company canceled its annual productions due to COVID-19 safety restrictions among staff and theater venues in Dallas and Fort Worth.

"'The Nutcracker' is part of so many families' holiday traditions, and this year they can keep that tradition going by watching from the safety and comfort of their homes," said executive director Vannessa Logan in a release announcing the online shows.

For $30 per household, families can watch the traditional performance, along with the company's annual spoof "The Nutty Nutcracker," from Dec. 14-26.

To purchase digital tickets, click here or call the box office at 877-828-9200.