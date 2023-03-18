food news

When Is the Last Day to Get McDonald's Shamrock Shake?

McDonald's previously said the Shamrock Shake would be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last

By Matt Stefanski

Now that St. Patrick's Day has come and gone, is time running out to get McDonald's popular Shamrock Shake? Or will the minty treat stick around a little longer?

McDonald's rolled out the Shamrock Shake in late February, a few weeks ahead of St. Patrick's Day, as the chain has done for years now. Consisting of vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping, the shake has been a springtime staple since its introduction in 1970. 

An end date wasn't officially announced for the Shamrock Shake this time around. McDonald's only said it would be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. Typically, the Shamrock Shake ends its run around St. Patrick's Day. You may be able to get one beyond the holiday - if supplies still haven't run out at your local McDonald's.

The Shamrock Shake wasn't the only minty concoction to make a limited time appearance this year. The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, featuring blended soft serve and Shamrock Shake Syrup blended with crushed Oreos, also returned to menus.

McDonald's also didn't specify an end date for the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, but just said it will be available at participating locations, while supplies last.

