Shakespeare Dallas' 53rd season is a little ‘Wilde'

For its 53rd season, Shakespeare Dallas will bring Shakespearean magic with a bit of a “Wilde” twist to Samuell-Grand Amphitheater in Dallas. The 2025 season features Shakespeare’s Othello and The Taming of the Shrew and Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest.

“The combination of Othello, The Importance of Being Earnest, and The Taming of the Shrew creates a season filled with drama, wit, and bold reinterpretation. Othello is a gripping tragedy that explores jealousy, power, and racial identity, while Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest brings sharp humor and social satire—so pairing them in the summer offers a balance of emotional intensity and comedic levity. Then in the fall, The Taming of the Shrew gives us a chance to dig into the complexities of gender, identity, and power in a fresh and thought-provoking way,” said Jenni Stewart, Shakespeare Dallas’ Interim Executive and Artistic Director.

Stewart will direct The Importance of Being Earnest. This witty romantic comedy by Oscar Wilde, first performed in 1895, tells the story of two men who assume the identities of a fictional man named Ernest. This leads them to fall in love and encounter an assortment of comical problems along the way. The Importance of Being Earnest opens June 13.

Montgomery Sutton will direct Othello. In this Shakespearean tragedy, Othello is at the peak of his powers: not only Venice's greatest general but also husband to the noble and beautiful Desdemona. But he does not know that in passing over his servant Iago for promotion, he has created a deadly-but brilliant- enemy. This production will get a modern twist: this production will be set in an alternate history version of the 1990s in which the Venetian empire is the predominant political, military and economic power. Othello opens June 20.

The Importance of Being Earnest and Othello will run concurrently June 13 through July 20 as part of the 53rd Shakespeare in the Park summer festival.

In the fall, Ryan Matthieu Smith will direct The Taming of the Shrew. In this beloved romantic comedy that has inspired so many other works, Lucentio loves Bianca but is unable to court her until her older sister Katherina marries. Hilarity ensues as the eccentric Petruccio marries the reluctant Katherina and uses a number of tactics to charm her. Lucentio marries Bianca and, in a contest at the end, Katherina proves to be an incredible wife. This production of the beloved Shakespeare classic will be set in the Wild West. The Taming of the Shrew opens Sept. 19.

“I chose Shrew because it offers a fascinating lens to explore gender roles and cultural expectations across time and place. By setting it in the Texas-Mexico borderlands of the 1880s, this production invites audiences to consider issues of identity, power, and tradition in a rapidly changing society. The bilingual (English/Spanish) approach honors the linguistic and cultural heritage of our region while making the play more immersive and engaging. This adaptation will also embrace Shrew’s long-debated themes, using the historical backdrop to examine autonomy, societal expectations, and how gender and class intersect. And with thousands of students attending our fall performances—many from Latinx backgrounds—this setting makes Shrew even more relevant and accessible, ensuring that young audiences see themselves reflected in the world of the play. Ultimately, this season is all about bold storytelling, fresh perspectives, and dynamic theatre that sparks conversation. We can’t wait to share it with you!” Stewart said.

All three shows will be produced outdoors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater and picnics are encouraged. The shows have more in common than their performance venue.

“All three plays, in their own way, examine societal expectations—whether it’s race, jealousy and power in Othello, class and identity in Earnest, or gender roles and autonomy in Shrew. While their tones range from dark tragedy to light comedy, they each challenge audiences to think critically about how culture shapes individuals and relationships. Plus, they showcase the breadth of Shakespeare Dallas’ storytelling—from the poetic intensity of Shakespeare to the razor-sharp wit of Wilde,” Stewart said.

Subscription packages are now available: three tickets (one for each show) for just $55 ($18 per show), six tickets for $105, or 12 tickets for $200. Subscriber benefits include early entry to the park and preferred seating. Memberships start at $150 for one person and include access to all Shakespeare in the Park shows, discounts on additional programming such as staged readings, tickets to Shakespeare in the Round and Music in the Park, a free gift from the Shoppe, invitations to exclusive member events, plus bonus tickets to share with friends.

