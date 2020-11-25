Schedule Change: Ravens-Steelers Moved, Here's What You Can Expect to See Thanksgiving Night on NBC

The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.

The NFL announced the move Wednesday but did not specify a time of game nor which network would televise it. Previously, it was scheduled for NBC’s prime-time telecast.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.

This is the new TV lineup for Thanksgiving night:

7 p.m. The National Dog Show (repeat)

9 p.m. The Wall (repeat)

10 p.m. NBC 5 News at 10

10:35 p.m. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:37 p.m. Late Night with Seth Meyers

12:37 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh

1:06 a.m. Nightly News (repeat)

1:37 a.m. NBC 5 News at 10 (repeat)

