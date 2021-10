Due to continuing live coverage of the school shooting at Timberview High School in the Mansfield Independent School District 'Days of Our Lives' was preempted Wednesday.

The Oct. 6, 2021 episode of 'Days of Our Lives' will air at 3 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

You can also watch the show online once it becomes available online by clicking here.

'Days of Our Lives' will resume its normal broadcast schedule on Thursday.