Schedule Change: ‘Days of Our Lives' Preempted Nationwide on Inauguration Day

Do not fret "Days of Our Lives" fans, you are not missing your favorite soap about the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, it's Inauguration Day for the Brady, Horton and DiMera families too.

NBC's coverage of The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr. begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

"Days of Our Lives" will not be shown on Wednesday anywhere in the U.S. but will resume its normal broadcast schedule on Thursday.

Wednesday's Schedule:

6 a.m. - NBC 5 Today

7 a.m. - Today

9 a.m. - The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.

3 p.m. - The Ellen DeGeneres Show

4 p.m. - NBC 5 First at Four

5 p.m. - NBC 5 News at 5 p.m.

5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News

6:30 p.m. - NBC 5 News at 6 p.m.

7:00 p.m. - The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.

7:30 p.m. - Celebrating America

9:00 p.m. - Chicago P.D.

10:00 p.m. - NBC 5 News at 10 p.m.

