Berkeley Hills

See Inside the ‘Saxophone House' on Sale for Nearly $2 Million in California

The home's original owner was an amateur jazz musician and its three stories have a ton of musical details including a golden staircase with treble-clef railings

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A house dubbed the “saxophone house” located in the Berkeley Hills is for sale for nearly $2 million.

The 4,000-square-foot property is on Tunnel Road and was built after the 1991 Oakland Hills fire.

Its original owner was an amateur jazz musician and its three stories have a ton of musical details including a golden staircase with treble-clef railings.

Over the weekend, the home was posted on the popular Facebook group Zillow Gone Wild.

Derek Han, the home's listing agent with Better Homes and Garden's Real Estate, tells NBC Bay Area that the home is one-of-a-kind, and even "more unique once people come in to see the house in person."

The house features an Art Deco facade and large golden towers shaped like a saxophone. It was designed by Ace Architects and built in 1996. The main house sits on 10,000 square feet of property, and includes 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. There is a guest house with an additional bedroom and bathroom.

The Scene

Fort Worth Apr 22

Civil War-Era Sculpture Inspires Contemporary Artists at Amon Carter Museum of American Art

tax day Apr 18

10+ Tax Day 2023 Food, Drink Deals at Restaurants in DFW

Watch the video above to see inside this unique home.

This article tagged under:

Berkeley HillsZILLOW
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us