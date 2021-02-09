Fort Worth

Robert Spano to Become Music Director of Fort Worth Symphony

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Robert Spano will become music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for the 2022-23 season.

The Fort Worth Symphony said Tuesday the conductor will take the title of music director designate this April 1 and music director on Aug. 1, 2022, with a three-year term. He succeeds Miguel Harth-Bedoya, the music director from 2000-20.

Spano, who turns 60 on May 7, had been principal guest conductor since March 2019.

The Scene

Days of Our Lives 4 hours ago

Schedule Change: ‘Days of Our Lives' to Air Overnight

Dallas Feb 5

New Survey Shows Dallas Arts Industry Suffers More Than $95 Million in Financial Losses Due to Pandemic

Spano is in his final season as music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, a role he has held since 2001. He was music director of the Brooklyn Philharmonic from 1996-04 and has been music director of the Aspen Music Festival and School since 2011. Spano led the world premiere of Nico Muhly's "Marnie" at New York's Metropolitan Opera in 2018.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Symphony Orchestra
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us