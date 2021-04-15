Reunion Tower Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Public Celebration

Reunion Tower turns 43 Thursday, and the iconic fixture of the Dallas skyline is celebrating.
There will be a special light show in honor of the "birthday" celebrations on Thursday between 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Celebrations continue through the weekend with food, fun and fitness.
Below are the events happening Thursday through Sunday.
Be a kid on your birthday: Any adult with a birthday in April will pay child pricing this weekend. There will be a limited-edition Reunion Tower holographic t-shirt and ticket bundle sold for $30 until May 15.
Sunset Yoga with City Yoga Dallas: Thursday, 7-8 p.m. (tickets required)
CornDog with No Name will be at Reunion Tower selling corndogs, funnel cakes, corn, fried Oreos and more on the GeO-Deck.
Ruthie's Rolling Cafe: Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Ruthie’s Rolling Café will be bringing the "best grilled cheese in Texas" to Reunion Tower. Catch them outside and grab a bite before heading to the GeO-Deck to indulge in the best and cheesiest selfies of downtown Dallas.