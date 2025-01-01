51 restaurants open on New Year's Day because you probably won't feel like cooking

Happy New Year! As we embark on 2025, you may feel like celebrating by treating yourself to a delicious meal. Whether you’re craving fast food, coffee or a sit-down dinner, plenty of restaurants will be open on Jan. 1.

Need help planning your day? We’re sharing a list of restaurants that will be welcoming customers on New Year’s Day.

Angry Chickz

Angry Chickz will be open during normal hours on New Year’s Day.

Applebee’s

On New Year’s Day, select Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open for business. Customers are encouraged to contact their local restaurant ahead of time to verify holiday hours.

Arby’s

While the majority of Arby’s locations will be open on Jan. 1, hours vary by location, so customers should verify local hours in advance.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze restaurants will be open typical hours on Jan. 1.

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta restaurants will be open between 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. on the holiday.

Bonchon

Bonchon restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day. Customers should visit the chain’s website to verify local hours.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

On New Year’s Day, Bravo! Italian Kitchen will be open between 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille restaurants will be open on the holiday between 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On Jan. 1, many Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open, but hours vary by location so customers should check ahead to confirm local hours.

Burger King

Since Burger King holiday hours vary by franchise location, some will be open on New Year’s Day while some will be closed. Customers can check their local restaurant’s hours on the chain’s app or website.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be open during typical hours on Jan. 1.

City Barbeque

Many City Barbeque restaurants will be open on the holiday. To check local hours, customers can consult the chain’s website.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ stores will be open on New Year’s Day. Since hours vary by location, customers should check the chain’s app to confirm their local store hours ahead of time.

Eddie V’s

Eddie V’s restaurants will be open typical hours on the holiday.

El Pollo Loco

On Jan. 1, 150+ El Pollo Loco locations will be open between 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. Customers can verify local hours on the chain’s website.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão restaurants will be open on Jan. 1 between 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Happy Joe’s

Happy Joe’s restaurants will be open normal hours on New Year’s Day.

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe restaurants will be open regular hours on Jan. 1.

Huddle House

Participating Huddle House locations will be open between 6 a.m. — 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Since hours vary by location, customers should check their local restaurant’s hours ahead of time.

Jimmy John’s

Many Jimmy John’s locations will be open on Jan. 1, but customers should check the chain’s app ahead of time to confirm their local store’s hours.

Jollibee

To ring in the new year, most Jollibee locations nationwide will be open on Jan. 1. Customers can look up local hours on the chain’s website.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will be open on Jan. 1 and featuring an all-day happy hour through 6 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants will be open normal hours on the holiday.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s restaurants will be open during their typical hours on New Year’s Day.

McDonald's

McDonald’s hours vary by location. Most locations will be open on New Year’s Day and some will be closed. Customers can use the chain’s store locator tool to confirm local hours.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden restaurants will be open normal hours on Jan. 1.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina restaurants will be open on Jan. 1.

Outback Steakhouse

The majority of Outback Steakhouse restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day. Customers can find exact location hours online.

Perkins American Food Company

Participating Perkins American Food Company locations will be open on New Year’s Day between 7 a.m. — 10 p.m. Customers should verify each restaurant’s holiday hours ahead of time.

Piola

Pizzeria chain Piola will be open on New Year’s Day.

Qdoba

Qdoba locations nationwide will be open on New Year’s Day.

Red Lobster

On Jan. 1, Red Lobster restaurants will be open for business during normal hours to help customers ring in the new year.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants will be open typical hours on New Year’s Day.

Salad and Go

Salad and Go locations will be open between 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Scooter's Coffee

All Scooter’s Coffee locations will be open on Jan. 1, with hours varying. Customers are encouraged to call ahead to verify their local store’s hours.

Seasons 52

Seasons 52 restaurants will be operating under normal hours on the holiday.

Sheetz

Sheetz, a restaurant and convenience chain, will be open on Jan. 1.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King will be open on New Year’s Day between 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Sonic

Sonic holiday hours vary, with some locations opening and some closing on New Year’s Day. Customers can check local hours on the chain’s app.

Starbucks

Since Starbucks store hours vary by location, some will be open on Jan. 1, while others may be closed or operating on adjusted schedules. Customers can verify their local shop’s hours on the Starbucks app or website.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day and offering an all-day happy hour through 6:30 p.m. local time.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will be open until 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks restaurants are planning to be open regular hours on Jan. 1.

Waffle House

Waffle House restaurants are open all day every day, including New Year’s Day.

Wayback Burgers

A select number of Wayback Burgers locations will open on Jan 1. Customers should verify their local restaurant’s hours ahead of time.

Wendy’s

On Jan. 1, many Wendy’s locations will be open. Since hours can vary, customers should consult the fast-food chain’s location finder for local hours.

Whataburger

Whataburger restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day.

White Castle

White Castle restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day for customers craving fast food.

Wing Snob

Wing Snob restaurants will be open on New Year’s Day.

Yard House

Yard House restaurants will be open normal hours on Jan. 1.

Yogurtland

Participating Yogurtland locations will be open on the holiday, with some operating under special holiday hours.

