Reservations are not open for DFW Restaurant Week 2022, an annual foodie fundraiser.

Reservations might get snapped up quickly for the hottest spots in town, which this year include Al Biernat's, Billy Can Can, Don Artemio, Fachini, Harper's, Joe Leo, La Stella Cucina, Nobu, Nonna, Rye, Sloane's Corner, Wits Steakhouse and more. Find the full list here.

This fall, DFW Restaurant Week celebrates 25 years of raising money for Dallas-Fort Worth charities. It was started by Jim White, a North Texas radio host and food and wine fan who died recently.

Those who make reservations will find two- and three-course lunches, brunches and dinners. About 20% from each meal goes to a North Texas charity, and nearly $11 million has been donated in the last 25 years.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Find out more about DFW Restaurant Week and how it works by visiting our partners at The Dallas Morning News.