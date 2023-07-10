Reservations open for 27th Annual DFW Restaurant Week

Reservations open Monday for the 27th Annual DFW Restaurant Week, the annual event where more than 100 local restaurants across North Texas offer prix fixe meals at discounted rates.

The event begins Aug. 7 and runs through Aug. 13. However, select restaurants hold a preview weekend Aug. 3-6 and most eateries extend dining through Sept. 3.

Reservations open on Monday, July 10, and can be made either by calling the restaurant directly or through OpenTable on DFWRestaurantWeek.com. Be sure to specify that the reservation is for DFW Restaurant Week when booking.

Dining options are $39 or $49 for a three-course dinner. A Signature Experience Dinner is $99, lunches are $24 and weekend brunch is $29. Many restaurants also offer a fourth course, but you'll need a certificate. Certificates can be secured by spending $10 at local FedEx Office locations beginning July 10 -- get them at the register with your receipt.

To see a list of participating restaurants, learn more about each dining option or to see how much money is donated from each meal, visit dfwrestaurantweek.com.

About 20% of each meal benefits the North Texas Food Bank or the Lena Pope Home. Since its inception, DFW Restaurant Week has donated nearly $12 million to charity partners.

DFW Restaurant Week is sponsored by NBC 5 radio partner Audacy.