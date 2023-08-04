Preview weekend for DFW Restaurant Week starts now

Foodies: your favorite week is just around the corner. The 27th annual DFW Restaurant Week kicks off on Aug. 7.

And for those who can't wait, 50 restaurants across DFW are offering a preview weekend from Aug. 3 through Aug. 6. Reservations can be made online at DFWrestaurantweek.com/reservations.

You can find a complete list of more than 100 participating restaurants on the DFW Restaurant Week website.

Dining options are $39 or $49 for a three-course dinner. A Signature Experience Dinner is $99, lunches are $24 and weekend brunch is $29.

About 20% of each meal benefits the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas Area or the Lena Pope Home in the Tarrant Area. DFW Restaurant Week has donated nearly $12 million to various charities over the past 26 years.

DFW Restaurant Week is sponsored by NBC 5 radio partner Audacy.