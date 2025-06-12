The James Beard awards are next week. Monday, June 16, 2025, will be the 35th annual James Beard Award ceremony.

The James Beard Foundation was established in 1990 and has been bestowed since 1991. This prestigious culinary award is presented in several categories honoring chefs, bars and restaurants, the media, and more.

The award honors not only talent in the culinary arts but also accomplishments in other aspects of food and bar service.

DFW is home to multiple recipients and nominees of the James Beard Award. Dean Fearing was the last DFW recipient of the award in 1994.

This year, Dallas is being represented in the nominations in multiple categories. Voted for Best Chef is Regino Rojas, with Purépecha; RJ Yoakum, with Georgie in Dallas, was nominated for Emerging Chef; Mābo was nominated for Best New Restaurant; Starship Bagel in Dallas and Lewisville for Outstanding Bakery; Lastly, Bar Collette for Best New Bar.

Texas has the most nominees with 13.

Other Texas nominees listed below range from Houston, Austin, San Antonio and more.

Arjav Ezekiel, Birdie's, Austin, TX- Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Ema, Houston, TX - Best New Restaurant

Emil Oliva, Leche de Tigre, San Antonio, TX - Best Chef: Texas

Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, Houston, TX - Best Chef: Texas

Mixtli, San Antonio, TX - Outstanding Hospitality

MARCH, Houston, TX - Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Michael Anthony Serva, Bordo, Marfa, TX - Best Chef: Texas

Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, TX - Best Chef: Texas

Nominees from other states are listed below.

ALABAMA

Jose Medina Camacho, Adiõs, Birmingham, AL - Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

ALASKA

Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

ARIZONA

Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ - Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

ARKANSAS

Matthew Cooper, Conifer, Bentonville, AR - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Rafael Rios, Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico, Bentonville, AR - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

CALIFORNIA

Daisy Ryan and Greg Ryan, Companion Hospitality (Bell's, Bar Le Cote, Priedite BBQ, and others), Los Alamos, CA - Outstanding Restaurateur

Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski, The Anchovy Bar, State Bird Provisions, and The Progress, San Francisco, CA - Outstanding Restaurateur

Gusto Bread, Long Beach, CA - Outstanding Bakery

Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA - Outstanding Hospitality

Strong Water, Anaheim, CA - Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Jacob Brown, Lazy Bear, San Francisco, CA - Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Tobin Shea, Redbird, Los Angeles, CA - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Daniel Castillo, Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, CA - Best Chef: California

Richard Lee, Saison, San Francisco, CA - Best Chef: California

Tara Monsod, ANIMAE, San Diego, CA - Best Chef: California

Kosuke Tada, Mijoté, San Francisco, CA - Best Chef: California

Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles, CA - Best Chef: California

COLORADO

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO - Outstanding Chef

Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton, Denver, CO - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO - Outstanding Restaurant

Alma Fonda Fina, Denver, CO - Best New Restaurant

Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop, Parker, CO - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

McLain Hedges and Mary Allison Wright, Yacht Club, Denver, CO - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

CONNECTICUT

Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport, CT - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

FLORIDA

Sue Chin and Jason Chin, Good Salt Restaurant Group (Seito Sushi, Reyes Mezcaleria, The Osprey, and others), Orlando, FL - Outstanding Restaurateur

Ômo by Jônt, Winter Park, FL - Best New Restaurant

ViceVersa, Miami, FL - Best New Bar

Nando Chang, Itamae AO, Miami, FL - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

GEORGIA

Aria, Atlanta, GA - Outstanding Hospitality

HAWAII

Dave Newman, Pint + Jigger, Honolulu, HI - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

IDAHO

Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, ID - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

KANSAS

Georges French Bistro, Wichita, KS - Outstanding Restaurant

ILLINOIS

Galit, Chicago, IL - Outstanding Restaurant

Kumiko, Chicago, IL - Outstanding Bar

Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago, IL - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower, Maxwells Trading, Chicago, IL - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago, IL - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

KENTUCKY

Noam Bilitzer, MeeshMeesh Mediterranean, Louisville, KY - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

Sara Bradley, freight house, Paducah, KY - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

LOUISIANA

Kaitlin Guerin, Lagniappe Bakehouse, New Orleans, LA - Emerging Chef

MARYLAND

Charleston, Baltimore, MD - Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

MASSACHUSETTS

Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA - Outstanding Chef

Merai, Brookline, MA - Best New Bar

Erin Miller, Urban Hearth, Cambridge, MA - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

MICHIGAN

Jennifer Blakeslee and Eric Patterson, The Cooks' House, Traverse City, MI - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

MINNESOTA

Bûcheron, Minneapolis, MN - Best New Restaurant

Bar Brava, Minneapolis, MN - Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado no Mise, Minneapolis, MN - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis, MN - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, MN - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

MISSOURI

Jane Sacro Chatham, Vicia, St Louis, MO - Emerging Chef

Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, MO - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

MONTANA

The Union, Helena, MT - Best New Restaurant

Joshua Adams, Campione, Livingston, MT - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Brandon Cunningham, The Social Haus, Greenough, MT - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

David Wells, The Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa, Pray, MT - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

NEBRASKA

David Utterback, Ota and Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)

NEVADA

Cristie Norman, Delilah, Las Vegas, NV - Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Super Secret Ice Cream, Bethlehem, NH - Outstanding Bakery

NEW JERSEY

Dan Richer, Razza, Jersey City, NJ - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

NEW MEXICO

Campo at Los Poblanos, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM- Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

NEW YORK

Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d' Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY - Outstanding Restaurateur

Gabriel Kreuther, Gabriel Kreuther, New York, NY - Outstanding Chef

Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY - Outstanding Chef

Penny, New York, NY - Best New Restaurant

Atomix, New York, NY - Outstanding Hospitality

Cassandra Felix, Daniel, New York, NY - Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service

Ignacio "Nacho" Jimenez, Superbueno, New York, NY - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh, Brooklyn, NY - Best Chef: New York State

Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction Barbecue, Buffalo, NY - Best Chef: New York State

Eiji Ichimura, Sushi Ichimura, New York, NY - Best Chef: New York State

Atsushi Kono, Kono, New York, NY - Best Chef: New York State

Vijay Kumar, Semma, New York, NY - Best Chef: New York State

NORTH CAROLINA

April Franqueza, The Dining Room at High Hampton, Cashiers, NC - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Silver Iocovozzi, Neng Jr.'s, Asheville, NC - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

NORTH DAKOTA

Nikki Berglund and Ryan Nitschke, Luna Fargo, Sol Ave. Kitchen, Nova Eatery and others, Fargo, ND - Outstanding Restaurateur

OHIO

Mike Stankovich, Longfellow, Cincinnati, OH - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

David Jackman, Wildweed, Cincinnati, OH - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)

OKLAHOMA

Lisa Becklund, FarmBar, Tulsa, OK - Outstanding Chef

Nonesuch, Oklahoma City, OK - Outstanding Restaurant

Cat Cox, Country Bird Bakery, Tulsa, OK - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Olivier Bouzerand, Fait Maison, Edmond, OK - Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

Zack Walters, Sedalia's Oyster & Seafood, Oklahoma City, OK - Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

OREGON

Coquine, Portland, OR - Outstanding Restaurant

JinJu Patisserie, Portland, OR - Outstanding Bakery

Scotch Lodge, Portland, OR - Outstanding Bar

Joshua Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland, OR - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro, Portland, OR - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

Timothy Wastell, Antica Terra, Amity, OR - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

PENNSYLVANIA

Phila Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia, PA - Emerging Chef

Fet-Fisk, Pittsburgh, PA - Best New Restaurant

The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, PA - Outstanding Bar

Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia, PA - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia, PA - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

PUERTO RICO

Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR - Best New Bar

Kevin Garcia, La Faena AgroCocina, Guaynabo, PR - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Angel David Moreno Zayas, El Gallo Pinto, Guayama, PR - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

RHODE ISLAND

Oberlin, Providence, RI - Outstanding Restaurant

Nikhil Naiker, NIMKI, Providence, RI - Emerging Chef

Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

Derek Wagner, Nicks on Broadway, Providence, RI - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Robbie Robinson, City Limits Barbeque, West Columbia, SC - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

TENNESSEE

Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville, TN - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)

UTAH

Water Witch, Salt Lake City, UT - Outstanding Bar

VERMONT

Allison Gibson and Cara Tobin, Honey Road and Gray Jay, Burlington, VT - Outstanding Restaurateur

Wolf Tree, River Junction, VT - Outstanding Bar

Avery Buck, May Day, Burlington, VT - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)

WASHINGTON

Atoma, Seattle, WA - Best New Restaurant

Archipelago, Seattle, WA - Outstanding Hospitality

Jay Blackinton, Houlme, Orcas Island, WA - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective (Anju, Chiko, and I Egg You), Washington, D.C. - Outstanding Restaurateur

Mita, Washington, D.C. - Best New Restaurant

Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C. - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Henji Cheung, Queen's English, Washington, D.C. - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C. - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

WISCONSIN

Agency, Milwaukee, WI - Best New Bar

WYOMING