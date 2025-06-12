The James Beard awards are next week. Monday, June 16, 2025, will be the 35th annual James Beard Award ceremony.
The James Beard Foundation was established in 1990 and has been bestowed since 1991. This prestigious culinary award is presented in several categories honoring chefs, bars and restaurants, the media, and more.
The award honors not only talent in the culinary arts but also accomplishments in other aspects of food and bar service.
DFW is home to multiple recipients and nominees of the James Beard Award. Dean Fearing was the last DFW recipient of the award in 1994.
This year, Dallas is being represented in the nominations in multiple categories. Voted for Best Chef is Regino Rojas, with Purépecha; RJ Yoakum, with Georgie in Dallas, was nominated for Emerging Chef; Mābo was nominated for Best New Restaurant; Starship Bagel in Dallas and Lewisville for Outstanding Bakery; Lastly, Bar Collette for Best New Bar.
Texas has the most nominees with 13.
Other Texas nominees listed below range from Houston, Austin, San Antonio and more.
- Arjav Ezekiel, Birdie's, Austin, TX- Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service
- Ema, Houston, TX - Best New Restaurant
- Emil Oliva, Leche de Tigre, San Antonio, TX - Best Chef: Texas
- Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, Houston, TX - Best Chef: Texas
- Mixtli, San Antonio, TX - Outstanding Hospitality
- MARCH, Houston, TX - Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- Michael Anthony Serva, Bordo, Marfa, TX - Best Chef: Texas
- Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring, TX - Best Chef: Texas
Nominees from other states are listed below.
ALABAMA
- Jose Medina Camacho, Adiõs, Birmingham, AL - Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service
ALASKA
- Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
ARIZONA
- Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- Yotaka Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ - Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)
ARKANSAS
- Matthew Cooper, Conifer, Bentonville, AR - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
- Rafael Rios, Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico, Bentonville, AR - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
CALIFORNIA
- Daisy Ryan and Greg Ryan, Companion Hospitality (Bell's, Bar Le Cote, Priedite BBQ, and others), Los Alamos, CA - Outstanding Restaurateur
- Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski, The Anchovy Bar, State Bird Provisions, and The Progress, San Francisco, CA - Outstanding Restaurateur
- Gusto Bread, Long Beach, CA - Outstanding Bakery
- Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA - Outstanding Hospitality
- Strong Water, Anaheim, CA - Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- Jacob Brown, Lazy Bear, San Francisco, CA - Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service
- Tobin Shea, Redbird, Los Angeles, CA - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service
- Daniel Castillo, Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano, CA - Best Chef: California
- Richard Lee, Saison, San Francisco, CA - Best Chef: California
- Tara Monsod, ANIMAE, San Diego, CA - Best Chef: California
- Kosuke Tada, Mijoté, San Francisco, CA - Best Chef: California
- Jon Yao, Kato, Los Angeles, CA - Best Chef: California
COLORADO
- Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO - Outstanding Chef
- Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton, Denver, CO - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
- Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO - Outstanding Restaurant
- Alma Fonda Fina, Denver, CO - Best New Restaurant
- Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop, Parker, CO - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- McLain Hedges and Mary Allison Wright, Yacht Club, Denver, CO - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service
CONNECTICUT
- Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport, CT - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
FLORIDA
- Sue Chin and Jason Chin, Good Salt Restaurant Group (Seito Sushi, Reyes Mezcaleria, The Osprey, and others), Orlando, FL - Outstanding Restaurateur
- Ômo by Jônt, Winter Park, FL - Best New Restaurant
- ViceVersa, Miami, FL - Best New Bar
- Nando Chang, Itamae AO, Miami, FL - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
GEORGIA
- Aria, Atlanta, GA - Outstanding Hospitality
HAWAII
- Dave Newman, Pint + Jigger, Honolulu, HI - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service
IDAHO
- Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, ID - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
KANSAS
- Georges French Bistro, Wichita, KS - Outstanding Restaurant
ILLINOIS
- Galit, Chicago, IL - Outstanding Restaurant
- Kumiko, Chicago, IL - Outstanding Bar
- Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago, IL - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- Chris Jung and Erling Wu-Bower, Maxwells Trading, Chicago, IL - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- Noah Sandoval, Oriole, Chicago, IL - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
KENTUCKY
- Noam Bilitzer, MeeshMeesh Mediterranean, Louisville, KY - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
- Sara Bradley, freight house, Paducah, KY - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
LOUISIANA
- Kaitlin Guerin, Lagniappe Bakehouse, New Orleans, LA - Emerging Chef
MARYLAND
- Charleston, Baltimore, MD - Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
MASSACHUSETTS
- Cassie Piuma, Sarma, Somerville, MA - Outstanding Chef
- Merai, Brookline, MA - Best New Bar
- Erin Miller, Urban Hearth, Cambridge, MA - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
MICHIGAN
- Jennifer Blakeslee and Eric Patterson, The Cooks' House, Traverse City, MI - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
MINNESOTA
- Bûcheron, Minneapolis, MN - Best New Restaurant
- Bar Brava, Minneapolis, MN - Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- Shigeyuki Furukawa, Kado no Mise, Minneapolis, MN - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
- Diane Moua, Diane's Place, Minneapolis, MN - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
- Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, St. Paul, MN - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
MISSOURI
- Jane Sacro Chatham, Vicia, St Louis, MO - Emerging Chef
- Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, MO - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
MONTANA
- The Union, Helena, MT - Best New Restaurant
- Joshua Adams, Campione, Livingston, MT - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
- Brandon Cunningham, The Social Haus, Greenough, MT - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
- David Wells, The Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa, Pray, MT - Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
NEBRASKA
- David Utterback, Ota and Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE - Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
NEVADA
- Cristie Norman, Delilah, Las Vegas, NV - Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service
NEW HAMPSHIRE
- Super Secret Ice Cream, Bethlehem, NH - Outstanding Bakery
NEW JERSEY
- Dan Richer, Razza, Jersey City, NJ - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
NEW MEXICO
- Campo at Los Poblanos, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM- Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
NEW YORK
- Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d' Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY - Outstanding Restaurateur
- Gabriel Kreuther, Gabriel Kreuther, New York, NY - Outstanding Chef
- Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY - Outstanding Chef
- Penny, New York, NY - Best New Restaurant
- Atomix, New York, NY - Outstanding Hospitality
- Cassandra Felix, Daniel, New York, NY - Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service
- Ignacio "Nacho" Jimenez, Superbueno, New York, NY - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service
- Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh, Brooklyn, NY - Best Chef: New York State
- Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction Barbecue, Buffalo, NY - Best Chef: New York State
- Eiji Ichimura, Sushi Ichimura, New York, NY - Best Chef: New York State
- Atsushi Kono, Kono, New York, NY - Best Chef: New York State
- Vijay Kumar, Semma, New York, NY - Best Chef: New York State
NORTH CAROLINA
- April Franqueza, The Dining Room at High Hampton, Cashiers, NC - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- Silver Iocovozzi, Neng Jr.'s, Asheville, NC - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
NORTH DAKOTA
- Nikki Berglund and Ryan Nitschke, Luna Fargo, Sol Ave. Kitchen, Nova Eatery and others, Fargo, ND - Outstanding Restaurateur
OHIO
- Mike Stankovich, Longfellow, Cincinnati, OH - Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service
- David Jackman, Wildweed, Cincinnati, OH - Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
OKLAHOMA
- Lisa Becklund, FarmBar, Tulsa, OK - Outstanding Chef
- Nonesuch, Oklahoma City, OK - Outstanding Restaurant
- Cat Cox, Country Bird Bakery, Tulsa, OK - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- Olivier Bouzerand, Fait Maison, Edmond, OK - Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)
- Zack Walters, Sedalia's Oyster & Seafood, Oklahoma City, OK - Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)
OREGON
- Coquine, Portland, OR - Outstanding Restaurant
- JinJu Patisserie, Portland, OR - Outstanding Bakery
- Scotch Lodge, Portland, OR - Outstanding Bar
- Joshua Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland, OR - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
- Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro, Portland, OR - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
- Timothy Wastell, Antica Terra, Amity, OR - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
PENNSYLVANIA
- Phila Lorn, Mawn, Philadelphia, PA - Emerging Chef
- Fet-Fisk, Pittsburgh, PA - Best New Restaurant
- The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, PA - Outstanding Bar
- Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia, PA - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
- Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia, PA - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
PUERTO RICO
- Identidad Cocktail Bar, San Juan, PR - Best New Bar
- Kevin Garcia, La Faena AgroCocina, Guaynabo, PR - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
- Angel David Moreno Zayas, El Gallo Pinto, Guayama, PR - Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
RHODE ISLAND
- Oberlin, Providence, RI - Outstanding Restaurant
- Nikhil Naiker, NIMKI, Providence, RI - Emerging Chef
- Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
- Derek Wagner, Nicks on Broadway, Providence, RI - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Robbie Robinson, City Limits Barbeque, West Columbia, SC - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
TENNESSEE
- Jake Howell, Peninsula, Nashville, TN - Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
UTAH
- Water Witch, Salt Lake City, UT - Outstanding Bar
VERMONT
- Allison Gibson and Cara Tobin, Honey Road and Gray Jay, Burlington, VT - Outstanding Restaurateur
- Wolf Tree, River Junction, VT - Outstanding Bar
- Avery Buck, May Day, Burlington, VT - Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
WASHINGTON
- Atoma, Seattle, WA - Best New Restaurant
- Archipelago, Seattle, WA - Outstanding Hospitality
- Jay Blackinton, Houlme, Orcas Island, WA - Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
WASHINGTON, D.C.
- Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective (Anju, Chiko, and I Egg You), Washington, D.C. - Outstanding Restaurateur
- Mita, Washington, D.C. - Best New Restaurant
- Susan Bae, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C. - Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- Henji Cheung, Queen's English, Washington, D.C. - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
- Carlos Delgado, Causa and Amazonia, Washington, D.C. - Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
WISCONSIN
- Agency, Milwaukee, WI - Best New Bar
WYOMING
- Atelier Ortega, Jackson Hole, WY - Outstanding Bakery