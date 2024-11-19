Grapevine's own Post Malone is bringing his stadium tour to North Texas

North Texas's own Post Malone is bringing his "Big Ass Stadium Tour" to Arlington next spring.

The 10x Grammy-nominated artist will be joined at AT&T Stadium by one of the biggest stars in country music, Jelly Roll. The Texas shows will also feature the eclectic sounds of Sierra Ferrell

The 25-date international tour kicks off on April 29, 2025, and arrives in Texas a week later for a date on Wednesday, May 7, in San Antonio. Two days later, on Friday, May 9, Post will bring his show to Arlington.

Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion this year, which landed at the top of the Billboard chart. The album featured “Guy For That” with Luke Combs, “Pour Me A Drink” with Blake Shelton and “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen.

The F-1 Trillion tour wrapped this fall.

General tickets for the "Big Ass Stadium Tour" go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Presale for Citi cardmembers is Wednesday, Nov. 20 at noon. An Artist Presale for registered fans is Friday, Nov. 22 at noon.

There are VIP packages available at vipnation.com.

POST MALONE PRESENTS: THE BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR 2025 DATES

Tue Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium^

Sat May 03 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium^

Wed May 07 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome^

Fri May 09 – Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium^

Sun May 11 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium^

Tue May 13 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

Sun May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field^

Tue May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium^

Thu May 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field^

Sat May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park^

Mon May 26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre^

Wed May 28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium^

Thu May 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park^

Sat May 31 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Mon Jun 02 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium

Wed Jun 04 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Sun Jun 08 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*

Tue Jun 10 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Jun 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Sat Jun 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium*

Tue Jun 24 - Boise, ID - Albertsons Stadium

Thu Jun 26 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Sat Jun 28 - Portland, OR - Providence Park

Tue Jul 01 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell