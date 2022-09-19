Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

His manager Dre London took to Instagram to tell everyone the Grapevine native didn't break any ribs. London says X-rays at the hospital showed "he had bruised his ribs."

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, "Got me pretty good." He said he'd just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

"I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis," Malone said. "Next time I'm around this way we're going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs."

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

There should be no implications for the rest of the Twelve Carat Tour, which continues Tuesday night in Toronto, Canada.

Malone is scheduled to play the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Oct. 21 and Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Oct. 26 with stops in Austin and Houston between.