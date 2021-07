Poetchella is coming to Dallas.

It might not be Coachella, the famous music festival held annually in California, but Poetchella is a national spoken word poetry festival coming to Dallas July 16-18.

Poets Ebony Stewart, Steven Willis, Tony McPherson, Twain and Christopher Michael will headline the event, which will be held at a Sheraton hotel in Coppell.

Tickets range from $20 to $150. To learn more about the event, click here.