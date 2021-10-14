Photos: See Items From Target's New Lifestyle Collaboration With Lego

Target has partnered with Lego on a limited-edition lifestyle collection of brick-inspired gifts, apparel, accessories and home goods that launches just before Christmas, the companies announced.

The "joyful, colorful" LEGO Collection x Target collaboration includes almost 300 items, according to the announcement, with prices from $1.50 to $120 and most items under $30.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Items in the collection include storage boxes and tumblers in Lego colors, as well as Lego-inspired hoodies, color-blocked puffer jackets and fanny packs. It also features "an expanded assortment of adaptive and sensory-friendly offerings for kids and baby."

See items from the collaboration below:

LEGO Collection x Target

Lego Collection x Target

Lego Collection x Target

Lego Collection x Target

LEGO CollectionxTarget

Lego Collection x Target

Lego Collection x Target

Lego Collection x Target

LEGO Collection x Target collaboration items will be available starting in early December on Target.com and in all Target stores.