Perot Museum Exhibition Illuminates Jane Goodall's Personal Journey, Mission

When Dr. Jane Goodall, the world-renowned conservationist and ethologist first saw “Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall,” it was a surreal experience.

“It was very, very strange walking through my life,” Goodall said.

The touring exhibition, organized by the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute, is on view at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science through September 5. It is an exploration of how a little girl curious about animals became world-changing pioneer of science.

“’Becoming Jane’,” said Dr. Linda Silver, the museum’s Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer, “showcases the extraordinary power of a childhood dream that when properly nurtured grew to change and to inspire the world.”

Speaking to students from Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet Elementary School via Zoom from her home in England, the 88-year-old scientist talked about the exhibition and answered the students’ questions. The exhibition is designed to inspire kids, introducing Goodall as a curious English child.

The exhibition describes Jane’s first observation of the animal world at age five: watching a chicken lay an egg. Visitors can listen to a recording of Goodall’s late mother describing the event. Hearing her mother’s voice two decades after her death touched Goodall.

“It really gave shivers up my back hearing her voice like that. I wasn’t expecting that,” Goodall said.

Goodall’s favorite toys are included in the exhibition. Goodall’s treasured homemade doll, Lucy, offers a glimpse of Goodall’s life during World War II. Jubilee, a toy chimpanzee, remains one of Goodall most beloved possessions even though fur has been completely rubbed off after 86 years. Goodall hesitated to allow Jubilee to be displayed in the exhibition.

“So, when you see him, you’ll see him in a glass bullet-proof case,” Goodall said.

While Jubilee was important to the little girl, it was her childhood books about Tarzan and Doctor Dolittle that inspired her to go to Africa and study animals.

“You can see those books that changed my life so it’s a very special exhibit to me,” Goodall said.

The exhibition explains how Goodall eventually managed to get to Africa after meeting an important mentor, Dr. Louis Leaky, a paleoanthropologist who hired Goodall as his secretary. He chose Goodall to study chimpanzees at the Gombe Stream Chimpanzee Reserve in Tanzania. She arrived in 1960, accompanied by her mother.

The exhibition features a recreation of the tent Goodall shared with her mother.

“It was a little bit more rough than you might think when you see the exhibit,” Goodall said.

Goodall recalled the tent was smaller than shown in the exhibition, and it was sparsely furnished with crates. It was where mother and daughter ate and slept, where Goodall discussed her observations with her mother and where she took copious notes describing chimpanzee’s tools and personalities.

After observing chimpanzees for two years, she returned to school to earn a doctorate. Her professors and other scientists criticized her notes identifying chimpanzees by name rather than number and describing their emotional life.

“Why? Because only humans have these things," Goodall said. "Well, I had already learned from my dog that wasn’t true. And of course, the chimps made that even more so because they are so like us."

Goodall’s unconventional methods and observations of chimpanzees revolutionized how humans understand the animal world.

“Animals have feelings," Goodall said. "Animals can feel fear. Animals can feel pain. Animals can feel happy and sad."

Besides sharing 98% of DNA with humans, chimpanzees have something else in common with mankind. Chimpanzees can adapt to survive depending on their environment and teach those skills to their offspring.

“We are not the only creatures to have culture,” Goodall said. “Culture is something you learn from others and gets passed onto the next generation and that’s what makes a culture.”

Visitors can try to talk like a chimp and see how a chimpanzee’s family tree grew just as Goodall’s family expanded following her marriage to Hugo Van Lawick, a photographer the National Geographic Society sent to photograph Jane’s work, and the birth of their son in 1967.

The exhibition chronicles Goodall’s extensive conservation efforts and explains the threats facing wildlife and their habitats. Goodall trusts the next generation will hear her call to action to help all the animals.

“They all need heroes,” Goodall said.

