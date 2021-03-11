perot museum of nature and science

Perot Extends Hours, Hosts The Science of Guinness World Records Exhibition

Hours will be extended for the exhibit until Sunday, March 21

By Logan McElroy

Group of kids playing at the guinness exhibition with bright colors illuminating their faces
Perot Museum

Perot Museum of Nature and Science opens the nations' Science of Guinness World Records exhibition, and has extended its hours through Sunday, March 21 so as many people as possible can experience it.

The behind the scenes experience will show science and secrets of accomplishments like from the largest Pac-Man game and longest moustache at 14 feet, to the most consecutive pinky pull-ups and most drumbeats in one minute.

Individuals can learn more about the current Guinness World Record holders and even pursue a Guinness World Record of their own.

The museum is still operating with limited capacity, enforced safety protocols, and an encouraged reservation system in place to ensure the health and safety of its guests.

Timed-entry tickets can be reserved in advance here.

