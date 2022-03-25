Oak Cliff Celebrates Selena With Weekend of Festivities

Oak Cliff will celebrate the Queen of Tejano with tribute events for the late Selena Quintanilla.

Hundreds are expected to honor the life of Selena during the three-day event in Oak Cliff.

214Selena started about nine years ago.

The weekend kicks off Friday with an all-ages art show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring works in several mediums by a variety of artists. The art will be on display at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center and Top Ten Records through National Selena Day on April 16.

The Selena Market at Four Corners Brewing Co. from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday features more than 30 vendors as well as food, music, karaoke, painting workshops, dancing classes, lowriders and the famous Selena talent contest.

214Selena moves to Top Ten Records from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday with music, lowriders and a Selena lookalike contest.

Andrew Gonzalez says he's been listening to Selena since he was a teenager.

"Every time I go out – I go out on a cruise – I always play Selena, that's all I play, nothing but Selena songs," said Gonzalez, art on his car pays homage to the Tejano star. "I'm going to add some more murals on the side – some more Selena murals – I want people when they look at it, I want them to see her life's story from when she was young to when she was an adult."

214Selena is free and open to all ages.