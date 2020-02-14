North Texas Florists Busy on Valentine’s Day

Heart-shaped candy boxes and bouquets of blossoms are the stars of the day as North Texas dives headfirst into Valentine’s Day.

It’s no surprise that it is the busiest day of the year for local florists like the team at B. Marie’s Flowers in Bedford. They will spend much of their Valentine’s Day finishing up orders and taking orders from last-minute shoppers.

The B. Marie’s Flowers team will be busy crisscrossing parts of Tarrant County for deliveries in Hurst, Bedford, Euless, Colleyville and Grapevine.

Flower delivery juggernauts 1-800-FLOWERS say they will sell more than 7 million roses on Valentine’s Day and nearly 1 million Americans will get one of their deliveries at their front door.

Roses are predictably the most popular flowers, followed by lilies, gerbera, tulips, alstro, daisies, calla lilies and orchids.