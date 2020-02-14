Bedford

North Texas Florists Busy on Valentine’s Day

By Larry Collins

The team at B. Marie’s Flowers in Bedford will spend much of their Valentine’s Day finishing up orders and taking orders from last-minute shoppers.
NBC 5 News

Heart-shaped candy boxes and bouquets of blossoms are the stars of the day as North Texas dives headfirst into Valentine’s Day.

It’s no surprise that it is the busiest day of the year for local florists like the team at B. Marie’s Flowers in Bedford. They will spend much of their Valentine’s Day finishing up orders and taking orders from last-minute shoppers.

The B. Marie’s Flowers team will be busy crisscrossing parts of Tarrant County for deliveries in Hurst, Bedford, Euless, Colleyville and Grapevine.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 1 hour ago

Dallas Woman Celebrates Valentine’s Day in Big Way

Dallas 7 hours ago

Family of Woman Killed By Former Dallas Police Officer Speaks Out

Flower delivery juggernauts 1-800-FLOWERS say they will sell more than 7 million roses on Valentine’s Day and nearly 1 million Americans will get one of their deliveries at their front door.

Roses are predictably the most popular flowers, followed by lilies, gerbera, tulips, alstro, daisies, calla lilies and orchids.

This article tagged under:

BedfordValentine's Dayflowers
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us