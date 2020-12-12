North Texas Country Music Community Reacts to Charley Pride's Death

He'll go down in the history books for breaking barriers.
Born the son of sharecroppers, Charley Pride became country music's first Black superstar.
In his office at Billy Bob’s Texas, general manager Marty Travis said Pride's autographed albums are among his most prized.
He said the star, who died Saturday at 86, graced Billy Bob’s mainstage 10 times.
“Charley was one of the first guys to kind of knock the wall down, and it wasn't because he was African-American or Black," Travis said. "It was the fact that he was great."
In an interview just last month ahead of receiving a lifetime achievement award, Pride told NBC DFW he never set out to pave a new path.
“I didn't go into country music thinking about being a pioneer or anything like that. It just turned out to be something like that,” Pride said.
Still looking back on his legacy, Mark “Hawkye” Louis from New Country 96.3 FM said it’s a role Pride seemed to embrace.
“He was an example to so many folks and just helped out so many people. I think that's going to be his legacy is how he helped out people who came after him,” Louis said.