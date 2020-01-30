North Texans Appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday

A North Texas dance team and parents who went viral with their punishment for their teen daughter were featured guests on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Thursday.

Emerald Belles

The award-winning Emerald Belles from Carroll Senior High School in Southlake appeared on 'America's Got Talent' and now they're kicking their heels up for Kelly.

On Thursday, they gave Kelly and the studio audience a thrilling performance to Kelly's song "Whole Lotta Woman." Kelly interviewed two of the seniors and the dance team's director Melissa Page.

The Emerald Belles dance team is one of the largest high school high-kick drill teams in the country.

Genius Parents

North Texas parents who took over their teen daughter's social media accounts and went viral are also guests on Kelly's show Thursday.

When 15-year-old Madelynn was caught sneaking boys into an all-girls sleepover, her parents gave her two options for punishment: give up her phone for a month or give up her phone for two weeks and let her parents take total control of her social media accounts. Madelynn chose the second option, but after seeing the photos her folks posted for all her followers to see, she probably should have stuck with the month-long punishment.

Tawnya Ford and Larry Sumpter explained their creative punishment and how it turned into family fun.

