Xbox

New Xbox Coming in November at $499 (or $299 for Digital-Only)

Pre-orders for the Series S and the Series X will start Sept. 22

VCG

Microsoft confirmed the launch plans for its next-generation video game consoles on Wednesday, with pre-orders starting later this month.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S go on sale Nov. 10, with pre-orders starting Sept. 22.

The Series S, a digital-only box, will cost $299. The Series X, which uses traditional discs and features much higher-end specs, will run $499.

Microsoft also announced a subscription program that would give gamers a console and more than 100 games for $25 a month for the Series S and $35 a month for the Series X.

The Series S and the Series X consoles represent Microsoft's fourth generation of console, following 2001's Xbox, 2005's Xbox 360 and 2013's Xbox One.

The Scene

University Park 23 hours ago

Dallas Ice Cream Shop Is Closing, Moving, Asking: ‘Save Howdy Homemade'

Weird Food Sep 4

Ketchup Candy Canes Are the Christmas Treats No One Asked For

Microsoft's announcement will put more pressure on Sony, which is due to release the next-generation PS5 console but has not yet revealed pricing or release dates.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

XboxMicrosoftSony
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us