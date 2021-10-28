George Strait

New Video from George Strait Honors First Responders

Heroes from several departments in North Texas share their stories

By Deborah Ferguson

Country music superstar George Strait released a new music video Thursday for his song Weight of the Badge in honor of First Responders Day.

The video shares stories and moments with real first responders and their families to give insight on what it means to live every day bearing the weight of the badge. And some of those hereos are from North Texas.

Country music star George Strait pays tribute to first responders in a new music video for his single The Weight of the Badge. Photo Credit: David McClister

Members of Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Police Sgt. Fallin Daniels, Glenn Heights Chief Keith Moore, the family of the late sheriff of Parker County Larry Fowler and Tarrant County Constable Pct. 7 Sgt. Bryan Woodard are all included.

"The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day,” says Strait in the video. “Thank you. We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make.”

Watch the video here.

The Weight of the Badge earned the Texas troubadour his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“The Weight of the Badge”
Written by George Strait, Bubba Strait and Dean Dillon

It’s gonna be a long one, another graveyard shift
As he says goodbye to his wife and kids
It’s been his life, just like his dad’s
Driving away under the weight of the badge

He’s seen it all in his fifteen years
Watching our backs, facing our fears
Lord knows it ain’t no easy task
Keeping us safe under the weight of the badge

He swore that oath to protect and serve
Pours his heart and soul into both those words
Lays his life on the line
And the line he walks is razor fine
Tempered strength is always tough
But he ain’t gonna buckle under the weight of the badge

Not that long ago, he woke up in the hospital
With his wife and kids, praying by his bed
He said, I’m gonna be alright, there’s just sometimes you gotta fight
And the truth is nothing truer could be said
I do it for us and I do it for them
And I ain’t gonna buckle under the weight of the badge

It doesn’t weigh a lot
Until you put it on
Then the weight of it is staggering
When duty calls each time
He knows, he’s gotta answer
And it’s all in the handling of the weight
Oh, the heavy weight of the badge
And he ain’t gonna buckle under the weight of the badge

No, he ain’t gonna buckle under the weight of the badge

Also launching today is TheWeightOfTheBadge.com, a site inviting people to share their stories and gratitude for the first responders in their lives.

George Strait
