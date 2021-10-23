NBA Collaborates with Beauty Brand ColourPop on New Makeup Collection

ColourPop and the NBA have partnered to bring fans a range of products inspired by some of the organization's most celebrated teams.

The NBA tapped a beauty brand to release a capsule collection dedicated to six NBA franchise teams with additional team to be added in the future.

Fans will be able to get ready for games with products designed for and inspired by the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.

Each collection includes a team-themed nine pan eyeshadow palette, glitter face gel, face stickers, a set of Crème Gel Liners, and a clear makeup bag.

ColourPop

For Dallas Mavericks fans, the collection includes shades in a range of gray, blue, taupe, silver, turquoise and white, a long-wearing icy blue glitter face gel, Mavs glitter face stickers, a transfer-proof liner duo in icy metallic silver and matte cerulean, and a Dallas Mavericks makeup bag.

