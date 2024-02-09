National Pizza Day: 18 deals for a slice of savings

When it comes to food holidays, pizza lovers get several opportunities to rake in the deals and show off their love for the beloved mealtime staple.

Just months after National Cheese Pizza Day and National Pizza Month, pizza fans get another chance to nosh on a cheesy slice of heaven on Feb. 9 — aka National Pizza Day. Ready to chow down? Here are a bunch of tempting deals to satiate all your pizza cravings.

California Pizza Kitchen

Between Feb. 7 — 11, shoppers can get cash back through Ibotta when they buy two California Pizza Kitchen frozen pizzas.

Shoppers can get $7.99 back with the purchase of two multi-serve frozen pizzas and $4.99 back when they purchase two single-serve frozen pizzas.

Casey’s

From Feb. 9 — 11, Casey’s customers can get 20% off large specialty pizzas with the code DEAL.

Through Feb. 11, customers can also take advantage of the following deals:

Get $3 breadsticks with the promo code STICKS when you buy any large pizza.

Buy one, get one half off a large single topping pizza with the code BOGO.

Buy any large pizza, get a small specialty for $7 with the code 7DEAL.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

On Feb. 9, Chevy’s Fresh Mex customers can get a Mexican pizza for $10 from 3 — 7 p.m.

Cici’s

Through Feb. 11, Cici’s is offering customers deals on its Piezilla (64-slice pizza) starting at $49.99 and the following value packs:

Value Pack #1 — Classic: Get two giant one topping pizzas with 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 cheesy bread (starting at $29.99).

Get two giant one topping pizzas with 20 cinnamon rolls or 16 cheesy bread (starting at $29.99). Value Pack #2 — Poppers: Get two giant one topping pizzas with 12 poppers (choice of pepperoni, jalapeno or Buffalo chicken) (starting at $29.99).

Get two giant one topping pizzas with 12 poppers (choice of pepperoni, jalapeno or Buffalo chicken) (starting at $29.99). Value Pack #3 — Wings: Get two giant one topping pizzas with 10 pieces of bone-in or boneless wings (starting at $38.99).

Get two giant one topping pizzas with 10 pieces of bone-in or boneless wings (starting at $38.99). Value Pack #4 — Brownies + Wings: Get one large two topping pizza with six brownies and six pieces of bone-in or boneless wings (starting at $20.99).

Get one large two topping pizza with six brownies and six pieces of bone-in or boneless wings (starting at $20.99). Value Pack #5 — Double Brownies + Wings: Get two large two topping pizzas with 12 brownies and 12 pieces of bone-in ­or­ boneless wings (starting at $39.99).

Chuck E. Cheese

Through March 31, Chuck E. Cheese customers can earn 1,000 bonus E-Tickets when they buy 60 minutes or more of All You Can Play.

Cuisinart

Through Feb. 15, Cuisinart’s Indoor Pizza Oven is $100 off and selling for $300 versus $400.

El Torito

El Torito is serving up $10 Mexican pizzas between 3 — 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Fazoli’s

When you use the code PIZZA24 at Fazoli’s on Feb. 9, you can grab a pizza and eight breadsticks for $9.99. The offer is valid at participating locations for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders.

Hungry Howie’s

On Feb. 9, Hungry Howie’s customers can get 10% off any large regular menu-priced pizza with the code PIZZADAY for online orders.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s has two deals in store for National Pizza Day: $5.99 Pizzolis (use the code PIZZOLI) and $3 off a specialty pizza (use the code SPECIAL3).

Matchbox

Matchbox loyalty members can earn double loyalty points on Feb. 9 when they buy any pizza.

Newk’s Eatery

Between Feb. 9 — 11, Newk’s Eatery customers can get two pizzas and a salad for $20 at participating locations. You can choose from the following pizzas — pepperoni, sausage and pepperoni, margherita, Newk’s “Q” or BBQ chicken — and the following salads: Caesar, Greek or garden.

Papa John’s

Timed with the Super Bowl and National Pizza Day, Papa John’s has created a special Vegas $tyle Pizza, aka a pizza stuffed with $58,000 (the money will be delivered via Venmo). Through Feb. 9, Papa John’s customers can enter for the chance to win the one-of-a-kind pizza and some Pepsi to boot.

There’s no purchase necessary, and you can even earn extra entries when you buy a Papa John's Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza, add a Pepsi-Cola drink to your order or pay for your order with Venmo.

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza is serving up a 15% discount on the following meal packages:

Pizza and Wings: Get a one-topping large pizza and regular wings for $27.99.

Get a one-topping large pizza and regular wings for $27.99. Peter Piper Pizza: Pizza and Play: Get a medium one-topping pizza, two 20-ounce drinks and a 50-game point funpass for $35.99.

Pieology

Through March 19, Pieology Pie Life members can achieve Pies and Perks status through the end of 2024 when they buy a craft your own calzone or pizza. Pies and Perks members score a free side once a day when they buy a pizza or calzone.

Potbelly

Potbelly isn’t known for selling pizza, but the sandwich chain does have a Pizza Melt. Whether you feel like giving it a try or order something else, you can get free delivery on all online and app orders of $20 or more between Feb. 9 — 11.

Round Table Pizza

To celebrate National Pizza Day, Round Table Pizza is offering customers the following deal on Feb. 9: a large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza for $22.99 using the code DOUBLEPLAY.

Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza customers can get a free medium pizza when they spend $10 in the app Feb. 9 — 14.

