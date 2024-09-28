National Coffee Day is Sept. 29, here are the most buzz worthy deals in DFW

Grab a cup of coffee, or a few, and celebrate National Coffee Day on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The holiday has been celebrated since 2005 but was not officially recognized until 2009 when the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans labeled the day as Coffee Day, according to National Day Archives.

Here are the deals coffee lovers can celebrate with.

White Rock Coffee

The Dallas staple is offering a BOGO deal! Grab a friend and download the app. Then enjoy one small coffee drink of your choice

Dunkin'

Dunkin' Rewards members can order a free medium hot or iced coffee on National Coffee Day.

Shipley Do-nuts

It's not free coffee, but Do-Happy Rewards members can get a free donut with the purchase of a coffee on Sunday.

Krispy Kreme

Get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Sunday with any purchase when you use the promo code COFFEE.

Scooter's Coffee

On Sept. 29 and 30 Scooter's is offering any size iced or hot coffee when you order ahead or scan with the app.

La Madeleine

For the coffee holiday, the restaurant chain is offering free drip coffee with any purchase in-store or online.

PJ's Coffee

Customers who order a pastry on National Coffee Day can get a free 12oz Hot or Cold Brew Chicory Coffee.

Ascension Coffee

From Sept. 28 - Oct. 1 customers can enjoy half-off pour overs and $2 off 12 oz. retail bags of Ascension's freshly roasted coffee.

Whataburger

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, Whataburger is giving out free 16 oz. iced or hot coffee. No purchase is necessary.

Chick-fil-A

Since the restaurant isn't open on Sundays, select locations will have special offers on Monday, Sept. 30 to celebrate the holiday.

Dallas Arboretum - Coffee Day Market

If one cup isn't enough head to the Dallas Arboretum for a coffee centrist market on Sept. 28-29 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.