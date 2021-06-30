Music, Meal Deals, and More: How to Celebrate the Fourth of July in North Texas

The Fourth of July is on Sunday, and there are many ways to celebrate around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With fireworks, parades, food, and live music, there is no shortage of ways for North Texans to celebrate America’s birthday. Here is your guide to the Independence Day events happening across the metroplex in 2021.

LIVE MUSIC

Lava Cantina

This rock and roll-themed Mexican restaurant in The Colony is hosting a Fourth of July party featuring DJ Snoopadelic, formerly known as Snoop Dogg, on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets prices start at $25.

The Rustic

This Dallas outdoor watering hole is hosting its annual Drink The Flag celebration on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Multiple artists will play throughout the afternoon, including 12:30 to 2 p.m. Alex Lambert from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Elaina Kay from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Mitchell Ferguson from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funds raised at the event will go to PTSD Foundation of America Camp Hope. When you purchase a beer for the flag, you will get to select your desired donation amount. The minimum donation amount is $5.

Independence Fest 2021

This Fourth of July celebration in Flower Mound will feature performances by Le Freak and Josh Abbott Band on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. The event will also include concessions, a kid's zone, a car show, exhibitors, and a fireworks show presented by McDonalds. The evening program, fireworks show, and off-site parking are free.

America Strong Concert

At Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform a socially distanced, Independence Day concert starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The concert will include over 60 minutes of music by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, soprano Latonia Moore, bass Morris Robinson, featuring work by leading Black and Latin American composers. Tickets can be purchased online.

Chisenhall Park

This Burleson park is celebrating the Fourth of July with a concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert feature two bands this year: Suzy & the Sissies and The Dolan Band. The event will also feature a fireworks show. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and admission to the event is free.

Red, White, and Brews

At Stash's Smokehouse in Forney, the Texas Ale Project is hosting an Independence Day celebration featuring limited-release craft beers, cornhole, and live music by Acoustic Brew. The event starts at at 6:30 p.m., and entry is free. The Fourth of July celebration will also include canned beer specials and will be family and dog friendly.

MEAL DEALS

Happiest Hour

This Victory Park bar is hosting a weekend-long party in honor of Independence Day. The celebration begins at 4 p.m. on Friday with drink specials like beer towers, beer buckets, and frozen cocktails that come with Rocket Pops. The bar is also hosting brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and there will be live DJs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fourth of July bottle service can also be booked on the Happiest Hour website.

Red, White, and Blue BBQ

Conservatory at Keller Town Center is celebrating Independence Day with barbecue. On Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the celebration will involve ribs, brisket, chicken, smoked sausage, baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, and potato salad. Door prizes, gift cards, and other goodies will also be available at the event.

Star Spangled Block Party

La Ventana in Downtown Dallas is celebrating the Fourth of July with $2 street tacos, all-day breakfast, $5 margaritas, and more from 4 p.m. until midnight. Musical performances will include the metal-mariachi band, Metalichi as well as a DJ Sir Alex. The event is for those ages 21 and over, and tickets cost $5.

The Statler

The Statler is hosting Independence Day events on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Scout, the restaurant and bar inside the hotel, is hosting live country music, yard games, and drinks in the courtyard. On Sunday, Technorotica and headlining artist Sebastian Ledher will provide music at Waterproof on the rooftop starting at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Stirr and Vidorra

These sister restaurants with locations in Dallas and Arlington are hosting Independence Day events at their locations across North Texas on Saturday. In Dallas's Deep Ellum, Stirr and Vidorra will both have food and drink specials, as well as DJs playing music all day. In Addison, both Stirr and Vidorra will host “block parties” outside their restaurants. The block parties will featuring food specials, DJs, and vendors.

FUN RUNS

Frisco Freedom Fest

The Frisco Freedom Fest begins at Simpson Plaza at City Hall on July 3 with the annual Hotter ‘n Firecrackers Glow 5K Run. Participants will run through Frisco Square decked out in lights and colorful attire. The Dachshund Dash, where dachshunds will race to earn prizes, will also take place on Saturday. Proceeds from the dog races will benefit Collin County Animal Shelter. The celebration continues on Sunday at 4 p.m. with a Party in the Plaza followed by a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

Liberty Run

Denton Civic Center is hosting its 23rd Annual Liberty Run 5k and 1-mile walk on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The event is open to all ages, and check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. The registration fee is $25 and includes a shirt and a swag bag.

PARADES

Fourth of July Parade in Arlington

Downtown Arlington is hosting an Independence Day parade on July 5 at 9 a.m. The parade will feature floats, marching bands, and more that will travel through downtown. This year's theme is Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

Old-Fashioned Fourth Event

Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park is hosting a Fourth of July event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can decorate their bikes, trikes, or scooters and parade around the village. The event will also include games and food provided by Smokey Ray’s BBQ and Kona Ice. The event is open to anyone.

Lions Club Parade

Old Town Burleson is hosting a parade in honor of Independence Day on July 3 at 9 a.m. The parade will feature patriotic floats, and awards being given to the best decorated. To participate in the parade, attendees should register online by July 2.

Granbury July 4th Celebration

From July 2 to July 4, an Independence Day celebration will be held in Historic Granbury Square. The event will include a parade, vendors, and fireworks throughout the weekend. The event hours are July 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and July 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration is free and open to all.

Yankee Doodle Parade

The City of Denton Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the annual Yankee Doodle Parade on July 3 at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at the Denton Civic Center and ends near downtown. Float participants can register to participate through the Denton Parks and Recreation website. Entries will be judged from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. before the parade begins, and the winners will be posted on City of Denton Parks and Recreation social media.