Looking for a spooky time? Here are the 5 best haunted towns in the US

Looking for a chilling getaway this spooky season?

If you're in the market for a little extra scare this fall, Travel + Leisure has revealed the top five haunted towns to visit in the U.S. while on TODAY Oct. 22.

The eerie destinations stretch across the country, from east to west, and provide a good fright with a dose of nostalgia.

Take a look at the most haunted destinations to visit across America, and some creepy activities to do while in town.

Newport, Rhode Island

Known for its rich history, old mansions and waterfront views, Newport, Rhode Island, is listed as a top getaway during Halloween season.

The coastal town has ties to the 2022 film "Hocus Pocus 2." Though the sequel is set in Salem, Massachusetts, the filming took place in Rhode Island in various locations, including Newport's Washington Square and The Newport Colony House.

Newport is also known for its historic mansions from the Gilded Age, and many host Halloween events throughout the season.

For those looking to combine history with paranormal activity, Fort Adams is the go-to stop. Investigators take groups through a four-hour experience that explores the site's paranormal past.

Recommended stay: Hotel Viking

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Situated in the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, Eureka Springs is a town known for its Victorian architecture, with plenty of opportunities to participate in a good haunting.

The town has walking and hiking paths around the Ozarks year-round, but during this time of year, Eureka Springs holds a haunted trail walk and lantern-guided cemetery tours.

For any "The Walking Dead" fans out there, the town holds a Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl, complete with a zombie-filled parade. Visitors are invited to dress up, but they are also welcome to just experience the spectacle.

Known as one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., Crescent Hotel & Spa offers ghost tours, and you can also participate in a midnight investigation with the Eureka Springs Paranormal Team.

Recommended stay: Crescent Hotel & Spa

Williamsburg, Virginia

The city of Williamsburg, Virginia, became the capital of the Virginia Colony in 1699, and has long been dubbed as haunted.

Colonial Williamsburg, the world's largest living-history museum, offers a nighttime candlelit walking tour called “Haunted Williamsburg," which takes visitors through its historic buildings.

The museum hosts a "Cry Witch" event, where the audience plays jury in a faux witchcraft trial. However, Colonial Williamsburg states that the event is not suitable for young children due to its "subject matter" and "intense emotion."

For a more family-friendly celebration of spooky season, Busch Gardens Williamsburg amusement park offers Halloween-themed events, such as Howl-O-Scream nights.

Recommended stay: Williamsburg Lodge

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago provides a good Midwestern scare, and is notorious for its ghost tours that showcase the Iroquois Theater and the story of H.H. Holmes that embraces the city's haunted history.

The Chicago Botanic Garden hosts the Night of 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns each year, featuring carved pumpkins and spooky stories.

On Oct. 31, the Windy City also holds the Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade, bringing frightening costumes and performances to the Northalsted neighborhood.

The International Museum of Surgical Science and the Medieval Torture Museum both host walk-through experiences that incorporate the city's chilling history.

Recommended stay: 21c Museum Hotel Chicago

Bisbee, Arizona

A historic mining town that's chock-full of ghost tales, Bisbee, Arizona, is home to one of the best spots for a good scare on the West Coast.

At the Copper Queen Hotel, which was built in 1902, visitors can experience Victorian style architecture and take in its rich history.

Bisbee is not short on fascinating tours: The Copper Queen Mine Tour takes visitors 1,500 feet down on a mine train, and the Old Bisbee Ghost Tour guides visitors through the most haunted spots around the town.

Recommended stay: The Shady Dell

