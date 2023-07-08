Moody Fund for the Arts awards $400,000 to 65 arts organizations

Sixty-five Dallas arts organizations are looking forward to the 2023-2024 season with a little more cash in their bank accounts.

The Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) announced the distribution of $400,000 to small arts organizations representing several mediums including theatre, music, dance, visual arts, film, and multimedia. The grants range from $3,250 to $12,000. Of the 65 arts organizations, 12 of the recipients are first-time applicants.

Dallas Chamber Symphony Dallas Chamber Symphony is one of the recipients of 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts.

“This groundbreaking fund was established to help support and grow new and small arts organizations, a vital part of the Dallas cultural ecosystem,” said Francie Moody Dahlberg, Chairman and Executive Director of the Moody Foundation. “To see these grants go to a record number of groups certainly speaks to the vibrancy and resiliency of the city’s arts community, especially after such a challenging few years.”

The Moody Foundation, based in Galveston, created and endowed the $10 million Moody Fund for the Arts in 2017 with the mission of providing support for small and emerging nonprofit arts organizations supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture. To recognize the generosity of the Moody Foundation, the City of Dallas changed the name of its 750-seat Dallas City Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District to Moody Performance Hall on May 24, 2017.

The first grants were distributed in 2018 with 36 arts organizations receiving $150,000. The largest grant was $7,500. In 2022, the MFA distributed $450,000 to 52 arts organizations with a maximum grant of $12,000. Since 2018, MFA has awarded a total of $1,930,000 through 303 unique grants to 92 organizations.

To qualify, an organization’s budget must be less than $1 million. Through an annual competitive process, the $10 million endowment provides flexible grants supporting a range of opportunities, including new works and commissions, general operating and rent support, capacity building, projects taking art into under-served areas, cultural equity programs and more.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center administers the application, review, and grant-making process. Award decisions are made through a two-level review process. The first level, the MFA Advisory Review Panel, is a peer-review judging process. The second level of review is provided by the MFA Executive Committee.

Carter Rose Dallas City Performance Hall was renamed Moody Performance Hall in 2017 when the Moody Fund for the Arts was established.

This year’s MFA Advisory Review Panel included Allyn Carrell, an actress and singer; Brad Spellicy, Arts and Culture Advisory Commission member (Place 8), musician, and Director of Fine Arts at Alcuin School; Ashanti Williams, a nonprofit consultant, dancer, and formerly staff with Texas Ballet Theater; Kevin Wortley, Dallas College Dean of Academic Affairs, actor, dancer, and director; and Joaquin Zihuatanejo, Dallas Poet Laureate (2022-2023), artist, poet, and performer.

The MFA Executive Committee consisted of Gwen Echols, an arts patron, advocate, and philanthropist; Tracey Nash-Huntley, an arts patron, advocate, and philanthropist; and Martine Elyse Phillipe, the Director of City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

The fund awards flexible grants within five categories. This year, 39 arts organizations received grants for General Program and Operating Cost Support; 13 for New Works, Commissions, and Unique Presentations; eight for Community Focus Performances/Artist-in-Residency Programs; three for Cultural Equity, New Initiatives; and two for Capacity Building.

Verdigris Ensemble Verdigris Ensemble is a recipient of the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts.

“These arts organizations and their work provide arts and cultural experiences across Dallas, many in historically under-served communities,” said Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center. “Since its inception, this fund has provided important support to our vibrant arts community, and we’re thrilled to see so many organizations included this year, especially the twelve new applicants.”

THE 2023 MOODY FUND FOR THE ARTS GRANT RECIPIENTS

2 Inspire Peace

6 O’clock Dance Theatre

Agora Artists

American Baroque Opera Company

Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico

ARGA NOVA DANCE

Arts Mission Oak Cliff

Artstillery

Avant Chamber Ballet

B. MOORE DANCE

Ballet North Texas

Bombshell Dance Project

Bruce Wood Dance

Color Me Empowered

Creative Arts Center of Dallas

Credo Choir

Dallas Arts District

Dallas Bach Society

Dallas Chamber Symphony

Dallas Metroplex Musicians’ Association

Dallas SPARK

Dance Council of North Texas

DFW Play

Echo Theatre

Emerge Coalition, Inc.

Fine Arts Chamber Players

Flamenco Fever

Flexible Grey Theatre Company

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation

Infinite Arts Movement, Inc.

Kitchen Dog Theater Company

kNOw BOX dance

Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Make Art with Purpose

Meat Market Productions

New Texas Symphony Orchestra

Oak Cliff Film Society

Oak Cliff Records Library

Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts

Ollimpaxqui Ballet Co.

Orchestra of New Spain

Over the Bridge Arts

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet

Pegasus Media Project

Prism Movement Theater

Sammons Center for the Arts

Second Thought Theatre

Soul Rep Theatre Company

South Dallas Concert Choir

Swan Strings, Teatro Dallas

Teatro Flor Candela

Texas Winds Musical Outreach

The African Film Festival

The Artist Outreach

The Flame Foundation

The No Limits Arts Theatre

The Women's Chorus of Dallas

The Writer's Garret

Theatre Three

Undermain Theatre

Uptown Players

USA Film Festival

Verdigris Ensemble

