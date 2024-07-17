North Texas chefs are sharing their reaction to the news that the Michelin Guide is coming to Texas, giving restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio an opportunity to earn the coveted Michelin stars.

“This is going to put us on the map in a place that we’ve never been before," said Chef Kent Rathbun.

Rathbun has been a chef in Dallas for 34 years.

For years, he worked in fine dining, first at The Mansion under Dean Fearing and later with his own restaurant, Abacus. Fearing has also worked with Visit Dallas to help promote the city's restaurant scene.

“I have felt, and many people have felt for a lot of years now, that Dallas has not been recognized as it should’ve been for some of the restaurants we have had," he said. “I am just thrilled for every chef and every restauranteur in this city that is going to now strive a little higher and reach a little further because now there’s something at the end of the rainbow that can now change their business and their life."

Many consider a coveted Michelin star the most prestigious accolade a restaurant can earn. It's been known to boost tourism, with many planning vacations around the Guide's recommendations. It can also boost business, which Chef John Tesar learned first-hand when his Orlando restaurant, Knife and Spoon, earned a star.

“That’s what it really brings you -- A sense of satisfaction that you have a validation that you’re among some of the best restaurants in America and the world," said Tesar.

With a revamp soon planned for his Dallas iteration, Knife Steakhouse, Tesar hopes to be in the running again.

After subsequently losing his star in Orlando, he knows it's not an easy accomplishment.

“There’s a lot that comes with this. I don’t think many people understand the full intensity of Michelin and how it really works, and the criteria because it’s kind of unknown. I don’t think people who even have stars know what they’re looking for," he said.

They also don't know who's looking.

Michelin inspectors are famously anonymous, meaning restaurants could be judged at any time. Perhaps they already have.

"This is what’s going to happen to people who really want to achieve and be acknowledged in our business. We’re going to make these adjustments to try and make Michelin happy, which is going to make the consumer happy and it’s going to make the culinary landscape what it should have always been," said Tesar.

And at the end of the day, the chefs say that's a win for the entire industry.

"If you get a Michelin star or two or three, that's a game-changer," said Rathbun.

Sarah Blaskovich with The Dallas Morning News tells us why Texas didn’t have Michelin-starred restaurants before now and when we can expect these reviews.