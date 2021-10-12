‘Mi Cocina on the Park' to Open Soon at Klyde Warren Park

NBC 5 Today got a sneak peek at an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant opening up a new location at Klyde Warren Park.

"Mi Cocina on the Park" has moved into the building that sits in the middle of green space.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas-based Mi Cocina -- owned by M Crowd Restaurant Group -- will begin serving its legendary brisket tacos, Mambo Taxis and other favorites starting Monday, Oct. 18.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

“It's great that we’re opening this restaurant on our 30th anniversary," said Edgar Guevara, CEO of M Crowd Restaurant Group. "It’s one of the most iconic restaurant brands in Dallas opening up at an iconic park in Dallas. It's just a marriage made in heaven.”

Mi Cocina replaces the restaurant Savor, which closed in August 2020 after seven years in that location.

“After receiving feedback from Park patrons via online surveys and Zoom focus groups, it became obvious that Mi Cocina was the overwhelming choice for this special place," said Kit Sawers, Klyde Warren Park President, in a statement earlier this year.

Mi Cocina recently made a $50,000 donation to support the Klyde Warren Park’s programs as part of the new partnership.

For the last several months, the 11,000 square foot building got a make-over by Droese Raney Architecture. The redesign includes a renovated patio and dining area, as well as a separate bar experience for patrons.

The design also preserves the original beauty of the building while incorporating unique aspects of Mexican culture, including a custom art installation from artist Luis Sottil.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

“For three decades, Mi Cocina has been welcoming generations into our restaurants like family, and we know this opportunity will allow us to further anchor and invest in our community," said Guevara.

All furnishings, pottery and décor have also been custom-designed for the space by local artisans and craftsmen, including furniture fabricated from white oak and hand-packed concrete planters that bring the park’s landscape into the restaurant.

While the eatery will offer Tex-Mex favorites and famous frozen drinks, it will also feature an outdoor walk-up service window providing picnic baskets for people to use around Klyde Warren Park.

Alanna Quillen NBC 5

“Successful restaurants are an economic engine for many parks around the world, including Central Park in New York and Millennium Park in Chicago,” said Sawers. “We’re thrilled to bring together two iconic Dallas brands in Mi Cocina and Klyde Warren Park and to offer our patrons exceptional Tex-Mex cuisine while they enjoy the Park’s stunning views.”

This restaurant marks Mi Cocina’s 22nd location.