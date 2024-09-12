McDonald's

McDonald's reveals new Crocs Happy Meal

It's not the first time McDonald's and Crocs have teamed up for a collaboration

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new Happy Meal collaboration is coming to McDonald's — and this one should fit just right.

The Chicago-based burger chain announced Wednesday that beginning next week, it will launch a Crocs Happy Meal for a limited time.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Happy Meals will soon come with one of eight exclusive mini "Crocs clips," each housed inside their own Happy Meal shoe box, the announcement said. The meal also comes with Jibbitz sticker sheet to help guests customize the toy.

McDonald's also said diners can scan a QR code for a "dynamic digital experience," allowing them to create their own shoe design.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Mcdonalds Crocs
Each Happy Meal toy comes with a sticker sheet. (Mcdonalds)

"Superfans, put your Crocs ™ in ‘sports mode’ and get ready to run to your local McDonald’s starting Sept. 17," the chain said.

TODAY.com reported its not the first time McDonald's and crocs have teamed up. In 2023, the two brands announced a collaboration that took classic McDonaldland characters and transformed them into Crocs footwear. According to TODAY.com, the shoes came with a hefty price tag of around $70.

The Scene

Art and Culture Sep 10

‘Flowers for the Living-2022' art installation offers comfort and call to action

Music & Musicians Sep 9

Booker T. Washington High School student cast in production that connects with her Cuban roots

More news on McDonald's can be found here.

This article tagged under:

McDonald's
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us