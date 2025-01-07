McDonalds' new ‘McValue' menu is out. Here's what's on it, and how it works

McDonald's new McValue menu launches at U.S. restaurants Tuesday, with eight items across breakfast, lunch and dinner menus.

The McValue menu, now available at any McDonald's nationwide and on the MyMcDonald's app, features a new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer, local food and drink deals as well as in-app offers, according to a company news release. It also includes the popular $5 Meal Deal, which was extended multiple times since its debut in June.

The menu allows diners to create their own deals by mixing and matching various items through the new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer. Customers can purchase one full-priced menu item and add an additional menu of their choice for only $1.

Here's a look at what's on the menu, according to the company:

McValue breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McValue lunch and dinner Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items:

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken

Small Fries

Cory Watson, McDonald's Owner/Operator and National Value Chair for 2025, said in the news release local deals will include special discount pricing on fan-favorite a-la-carte items to unique meal bundles.

"... You can find great prices on iced coffees, soft drinks, cheeseburgers, chicken McNuggets and more," he said. "We have great value for everyone, whether you're a party of one or feeding the whole family."

The new menu comes after a year of value wars, the trend of quick-service restaurants around the country trying to attract thrifty diners with low-cost meals and deals galore.