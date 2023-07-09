food news

McDonald's seems to have ended the Grimace Birthday Shake, but is it gone for good?

If you didn't get a chance to try the shake and wonder if it's still available, here's a bit of disappointing news.

McDonald's found itself at the center of a TikTok trend in June when it rolled out a purple-tinted milkshake in a nostalgia-driven campaign honoring "Grimace" - one of the fast food giant's characters seen in advertisements and at children's birthday parties.

The "Grimace Birthday Shake" was offered as part of the "Grimace Birthday Meal," which included a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium French fry, and, of course, the unique purple shake. If you didn't get a chance to try the shake and wonder if it's still available, here's a bit of disappointing news.

McDonald's appeared to bid farewell to the shake and birthday meal in a somewhat mysterious tweet -- supposedly written by Grimace.

"U made me feel so specialll ty say goodbye grimace nowww," the tweet read.

As many across the country rushed to their local McDonald's to try the shake out, some on social media shared a rather "grim" interpretation of the shake's supposed effects.

Several users on TikTok posted videos, showing them drinking the purple-tinted milkshake before showing them appear to be dead in the next sequence.

Because the shake was introduced to celebrate Grimace's birthday, there's a chance it could return a year from now -- when Grimace's next birthday rolls around.

McDonald's nor Grimace himself have yet to say whether that's a possibility, though. So you'll just likely have to wait and see.

