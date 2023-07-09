McDonald's seems to have ended the Grimace Birthday Shake, but is it gone for good?

McDonald's found itself at the center of a TikTok trend in June when it rolled out a purple-tinted milkshake in a nostalgia-driven campaign honoring "Grimace" - one of the fast food giant's characters seen in advertisements and at children's birthday parties.

The "Grimace Birthday Shake" was offered as part of the "Grimace Birthday Meal," which included a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium French fry, and, of course, the unique purple shake. If you didn't get a chance to try the shake and wonder if it's still available, here's a bit of disappointing news.

McDonald's appeared to bid farewell to the shake and birthday meal in a somewhat mysterious tweet -- supposedly written by Grimace.

"U made me feel so specialll ty say goodbye grimace nowww," the tweet read.

say goodbye grimace nowww pic.twitter.com/7KUgNWk4t2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 6, 2023

As many across the country rushed to their local McDonald's to try the shake out, some on social media shared a rather "grim" interpretation of the shake's supposed effects.

Several users on TikTok posted videos, showing them drinking the purple-tinted milkshake before showing them appear to be dead in the next sequence.

Because the shake was introduced to celebrate Grimace's birthday, there's a chance it could return a year from now -- when Grimace's next birthday rolls around.

McDonald's nor Grimace himself have yet to say whether that's a possibility, though. So you'll just likely have to wait and see.