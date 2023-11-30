Martha Stewart is a Dunkin' regular. Here's her go-to order

Now that the holiday season is upon us, we’ll all be entertaining family and friends, perhaps imbibing on a bit of seasonal cheer. With that mind, a certain domestic doyenne is here with a caffeinated collaboration.

On Nov. 30, Dunkin’ announced it tapped Martha Stewart to introduce a new merchandise collaboration: the Dunkin’ Holiday Martini Shaker and Martini Glasses. The snazzy set of barware will be available for purchase on Dunkin’s merch site starting Dec. 1, with Dunkin’ Rewards members getting early access one day early to shop the collection today.

Along with the new shaker and glasses, Stewart has also whipped up a cocktail recipe that uses Dunkin’ Espresso to create a deliciously adult beverage. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star’s drink is a take on the espresso martini and is appropriately named the Dunkintini.

“I’ve been watching the popularity of the espresso martini growing and growing,” Stewart tells TODAY.com, mentioning her own Las Vegas eatery The Bedford by Martha Stewart. “People are starting dinner with an espresso martini. Because it’s kind of sweet and delicious, I would think that that would be more of a perfect dessert drink. But people are drinking them any time of day.”

Stewart says she approached Dunkin’ with the idea of pairing the caffeinated mixed drink with the holiday season by using an item already on Dunkin’ menus. After investigating espresso martini recipes, Stewart devised her own recipe for Dunkin’ using just three ingredients. “I don’t use sugar syrup or anything like that. It’s sweet enough with the delicious Kahlua,” she says.

Martha Stewart’s Dunkintini Recipe

1 shot Dunkin’ Espresso

2 ounces vodka

1.5 ounces coffee liqueur, such as Kahlua

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice, shake and pour into a sugar-rimmed martini glass.

Stewart also posted a short instructional video showing how to make the Dunkintini and show off the sprinkle-covered shaker.

“I love espresso martinis for any holiday get together and they’re so simple to make at home with Dunkin’ espresso,” Stewart says in the video. Wearing a festive, glittery top while “Jingle Bells” plays in the background, she places a shot of espresso into a cocktail shaker along with two ounces of vodka and an ounce of coffee liqueur.

“Make that an ounce and a half,” she says, changing course by adding a little more Kahlua. After shaking it all up, she serves her drink in a sugar-rimmed martini glass, pairing the beverage with a sprinkle-topped doughnut. “How about a tempting cocktail like this and a sweet treat?”

Stewart has collaborated previously with Dunkin’, filming a tongue-in-cheek etiquette course on shaking your ice coffee. The “successful living” advocate also says she counts herself among the Ben Afflecks of the world as a diehard Dunkin’ fan.

“I have been driving back and forth, long drives to weekend houses, for a very long time,” Stewart says. “Our first weekend house was in the Berkshires, and we drove from New York every single weekend and the only place we stopped was Dunkin’. So I have a long-term relationship with them.”

Martha Stewart’s go-to Dunkin’ order

Stewart says that over Thanksgiving — which she stresses was not canceled — she traveled New England, stopping with her pups at a rest stop along the highway. Stewart says she avoids burger shops, so she ended up stopping at Dunkin’ to grab her preferred order.

“We stopped at Dunkin on the way up to Maine this weekend,” Stewart says, adding she gets a “light coffee” (one extra serving of cream) and no sugar. “And I’m not allowed to eat them but I love their French cruller with the sugar glaze. But I will usually take only one bite and my driver usually eats the rest.”

Now that December is upon us, you’d think Stewart is already deep into holiday party planning, but she says she hasn’t that far yet because she’s “been so busy.”

Stewart says that her dance card is quite full already, with many party invites in her inbox. “There’s like three parties every night every week. So we’re pretty busy going from place to place,” she shares.

But what will she be bringing to said parties?

“I make the most beautiful pots and pans,” Stewart says, saying that she stocked up on her own cookware line to gift as she attends seasonal soirées. “I think last year I gave everybody my kitchen tools. It’s a whole group like ladles and spoons and beautiful stainless steel and so this year, I’m going to be giving out my pots and pans.”

And what gifts does she like to get when hosting her own shindig, perhaps while preparing Dunkintinis for her guests?

“If I have a designer friend, I like getting something he or she designed,” Stewart says. “One of my friends designs sweaters. I love getting a sweater. You know, Michael Kors sends me a handbag, which I love. Those are the kinds of things I like.”

