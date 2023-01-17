Iconic pop superstar Madonna is hitting the road and will make three stops in Texas including one in Dallas this fall.
Representatives for the singer announced Tuesday morning that Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off in Vancouver in July and will make 35 international stops including dates in Dallas, Austin and Houston in September before wrapping in Amsterdam on Dec. 1. The full list of dates is below.
The Celebration tour will feature hits from Madonna's four decades of music which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. Some of Madonna's Hot 100 hits include "Vogue," "Music," "Crazy For You," "Like a Virgin," "Like a Prayer," "Justify My Love," "Live to Tell" and "Papa Don't Preach."
The singer will "be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years," according to the announcement. It will also "pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began."
"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in the announcement.
The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen on all dates on the global tour.
Tickets go on sale for all dates on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. Presale for Citi cardmembers begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MADONNA: THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN DATES
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
MADONNA: THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE DATES
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome