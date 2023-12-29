It's time to say "Goodbye" to 2023 and "Hello" to 2024. You can cozy up in the comfort and warmth of your home and watch Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 and ring in the New Year with a night of high-energy Texas entertainment and a dazzling firework show over the Dallas skyline!

'Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024' airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC 5, with Katy Blakey and D.J. Williams hosting a show full of music and a spectacular fireworks and drone show.

WHEN TO WATCH

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 airs from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT on Dec. 31 on NBC 5 and 23 Nexstar Media Group Inc. stations across six states. It's hosted by NBC 5's Katy Blakey and KARK-TV's D.J. Williams live from the lawn just south of Reunion Tower in Dallas.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 will be headlined by Texas’ favorite punk-pop band, Bowling for Soup performing some of their biggest hits as they celebrate the band's 30th anniversary in 2024. Other musical guests include Vandoliers and Bri Bagwell.

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 will include the Reunion Tower live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments, Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Reunion Tower. The fireworks, including more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from Reunion Tower and the 259 LED light display, will be accompanied by a 300-drone light show. Engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, the drones will light up the sky at heights of up to 700 feet and create an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline.

As these last few days of 2023 end, there is work being done at Reunion Tower to ring in 2024. NBC 5’s Noelle Walker got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on spectacular fireworks show.

HOW TO WATCH

IMPORTANT LIVE STREAMING DETAILS : In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, viewers can also watch Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 on the "NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Peacock premium subscribers will also be able to stream live.

NBC 5 will also stream Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024 live on NBCDFW.com and the NBCDFW app. You can download the free “NBC 5 DFW” app from iTunes and Google Play stores.

WHERE CAN YOU SEE IT

NBC 5 is the hometown broadcaster of "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2024" which will air in an additional 23 markets on Nexstar and its partner television stations.

Stations and websites airing the special - check local listings or guides for channels:

Note: Please check local listings for additional information