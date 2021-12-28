Lone Star NYE

‘Lone Star NYE': Fireworks, Drones, Great Music & a Good Cause

'Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022' airs Friday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC 5

By Katy Blakey

Join NBC 5 for "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022" and support North Texas children, too.

The hourlong live broadcast on New Year's Eve night will feature performances by county star Scotty McCreery.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

It all leads up to midnight and the biggest fireworks and drone show in the Central Time Zone. The show gets bigger and brighter every year and supports a good cause.

The firework and light show benefits Children’s Health and the work they do to support children and families across the region.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

Robert Earl Keen Cancels Bass Performance Hall Concert Over COVID-19 Outbreak

“The great thing about participating and watching it and getting involved is that you know at the same time that you’re enjoying that celebration on New Year’s Eve, you’re helping a place like Children’s Health,” said Brent Christopher, president of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

“This really honors the health care heroes that have been working so hard over the last few years which have been really difficult and also to support kids who’ve had to be in the hospital over the holidays with their families,” Christopher said. “It can be a tough time of year for them.”

You’re invited to visit give.childrens.com to see the ways you can support Children’s Health through volunteering, a donation or giveback programs through area businesses.

Watch "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022" on NBC 5 and NBCDFW.com starting at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31. NBC 5's Katy Blakey and KARK's D.J. Williams will host from Reunion Tower's Cloud 9 level.

NBC 5 is the hometown broadcaster for this special New Year's Eve program, airing in an additional 27 Nexstar television stations.

This article tagged under:

Lone Star NYEDallasChildren's Medical CenterChildren's Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us