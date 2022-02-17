‘Locked in Love' Offers Cute Photo Op Through February

Just because Valentine's Day is behind us doesn't mean you have to stop celebrating the love.

The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas is keeping the Valentine spirit alive with a festive installation.

"Locked in love" is a massive 7-by-18-foot custom chain link fence adorned with 150 locks.

The center is encouraging folks to take selfies and even mark a lock with their special someone. Guests can bring a marker and write their initials, the date or draw on the locks.

The Nix Company

The fence is located in the park area between Starbucks and CAVA.

It will stay up until Feb. 28.