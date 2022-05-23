Local Nonprofit Showcases Youth Artwork of Empowerment

There is a new mural up at Galleria Dallas. The installation through Big Thought is all in the name of empowering the young people it represents.

“Led by the Artistic Director of the Creative Voices division, Sasha Maya Ada Davis, this mural is one of the artifacts of the youth from this spring's Artivism experience,” Big Thought CEO Byron Sanders said. “Youth dove into how the pandemic affected them through an analysis of social media. The young people worked with teaching artists to elevate their voice and create this beautiful piece that's on display at the Dallas Galleria.”

Sanders said the exhibit called "Crown of Creativity" is the reflection of how these young creators are reconnecting with their inner creativity after life-altering experiences as a result of living and learning during COVID-19.

Big Thought is an impact education nonprofit that closes the opportunity gap by equipping all youth in marginalized communities with the skills and tools they need to imagine and create their best lives and a better world.

Crown of Creativity showcases the creative efforts of local children who are in the Big Thought art program. It’s full of self-expression, portraits and creative statements.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Galleria Dallas on this installation,” said Sasha Davis, Big Thought’s artistic director of Creative Voices. “We wanted to explore our relationship to creativity and asked our young creators this: What would make up your crown of creativity? Within some of the pieces, you may find hidden words, pop-cultural references and childhood inspirations. We hope their creativity inspires audiences to ask themselves that same question.”

The exhibit will be up for the public to see until May 30.