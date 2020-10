It’s not something you see every day: A Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost won’t be available on showroom floors until the beginning of 2021, but NBC 5 Today was given a sneak peek of the $332,500 luxury vehicle.

It’s being described as the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet.

There are only 13 in the U.S.

PHOTOS: Click here for more pictures.