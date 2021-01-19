Klyde Warren Park's New High-Profile Restaurant? Mi Cocina

Mi Cocina, the Tex-Mex restaurant known for its brisket tacos and frozen Mambo Taxi cocktails, won the bid to be the flagship restaurant at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

Company executives will pump at least $2 million into a renovation of the glassed-in restaurant that currently sits vacant, says Edgar Guevara, president and CEO of M Crowd restaurant group, which operates Mi Cocina.

Mi Cocina on the Park is expected to open this fall.

