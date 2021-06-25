Klyde Warren Park to Host Independence Day Celebration Saturday Night

One of the first major fireworks shows of the Fourth of July holiday in North Texas kicks off this weekend at Klyde Warren Park.

This is the park's first big event without heavy COVID-19 restrictions, a sign of exciting things to come in the next year.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We’re just really excited to get everybody back together," said Kit Sawers, president of Klyde Warren Park. "We’ve been through a lot together and we’re going to be coming out of it together. So it’s a great celebration of community in the city of Dallas."

It's been a full two years since the park has been able to host their annual Independence Day celebration and 18 months since they were able to host an event without pandemic restrictions.

Fireworks will pop right over Woodall Rogers and families are invited to bring blankets to lay out and watch the show. There will also be live music from the 36 Infantry Division band and food trucks.

This event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Organizers are expecting thousands to turn out on Saturday night.

Click here for more information.

“It’s a special time to be coming out of all of this together," said Sawers. "Klyde Warren Park is all about community. We are grateful for our donors and sponsors to pay for those and allow us to put this on free for every part of the city."

Sawers also gave an update on the much-anticipated projects that are underway at Klyde Warren Park in the next year.

A new restaurant, Mi Cocina, will be opening soon.

The children's park is expanding. Dallas city council also just approved funding to help expand the park deck, which will include an ice rink.

Additionally, the new "super fountain" project will take over the east lawn, where the dog park is currently located. That dog park will be moved across the street in front of Museum Tower on Pearl Street to a bigger and shadier area.

“The east lawn, where the fountain is being reformatted, will really allow a good capacity crowd to gather and watch the fountain. That should be done within the next six to nine months or so," said Sawers. "The water will shoot 30 feet up in the air on a nightly basis. There will be light shows that will be put to music."

She said this time next year, the super fountain will be a part of the fireworks show.

“The nice thing about the expansion and the enhancement, is we’ve really been able to see how everyone has used the park and what is needed. Those water features are so loved so we’re excited to have another one of those. And the children’s park is really utilized so we’re thrilled to be able to expand that as well," said Sawers.