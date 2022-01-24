Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park Children's Area Closes Temporarily as Expansion Kicks Off

Children's programming will be moved to other areas of the park while construction continues

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Construction begins Tuesday on the next major expansion to Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

Beginning Tuesday, crews will close the Children's Park for a renovation made possible by a $5 million donation announced last year. Construction on the new Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park is estimated to run through about mid-summer, organizers say.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Children's programming will be moved to other areas of the park while construction continues.

"Thanks to a generous gift from Margot Perot and family, children will have access to additional space to run around and shade to quietly watch from, as well as lots of new equipment to climb on, slide down and spin around," park officials said in a news release about the expansion.

The Scene

Fort Worth Jan 23

Ticket Prices Are Rising at Popular Museums and Theme Parks—Here's Which Ones Rose the Most Over the Last 4 Years

perot museum of nature and science Jan 22

Discover Towering Possibilities at Perot Museum's ‘Towers of Tomorrow'

The new children's park expansion is part of the Enhancements and Expansion Project, with the children’s area growing from 12,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet.

The expansion is one of several elements planned as part of Klyde Warren Park’s Phase 2.0 project. Within the existing park, the lawn closest to Pearl Street will showcase the Nancy Best Fountain, offering children and families another welcoming water feature.

This article tagged under:

Klyde Warren ParkDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us