Klyde Warren Park Children's Area Closes Temporarily as Expansion Kicks Off

Construction begins Tuesday on the next major expansion to Klyde Warren Park in Dallas.

Beginning Tuesday, crews will close the Children's Park for a renovation made possible by a $5 million donation announced last year. Construction on the new Sheila and Jody Grant Children's Park is estimated to run through about mid-summer, organizers say.

Children's programming will be moved to other areas of the park while construction continues.

"Thanks to a generous gift from Margot Perot and family, children will have access to additional space to run around and shade to quietly watch from, as well as lots of new equipment to climb on, slide down and spin around," park officials said in a news release about the expansion.

The new children's park expansion is part of the Enhancements and Expansion Project, with the children’s area growing from 12,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet.

The expansion is one of several elements planned as part of Klyde Warren Park’s Phase 2.0 project. Within the existing park, the lawn closest to Pearl Street will showcase the Nancy Best Fountain, offering children and families another welcoming water feature.