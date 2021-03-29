DallasNews.com

Just in Time for Pool Season, Boozy Topo Chico Arrives in Dallas on March 29

By Sarah Blaskovich | The Dallas Morning News

Popular fizzy beverage Topo Chico will soon be available in Texas with a 21-and-up twist. Molson Coors Beverage Company begins distributing Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Dallas on March 29.

The drink, which has been for sale in Mexico since 2020, comes in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.

It joins a highly competitive market for fizzy, boozy drinks. White Claw dominates, capturing 58% of the market share in 2019, according to one study, but breweries large and small are producing their own versions. TUPPS Brewery in McKinney and Collective Brewing Project in Fort Worth are two local examples. Shiner is also in on the hard seltzer trend.

